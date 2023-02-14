Mandi and Travis Hundley met under tragic circumstances in which no one would expect a romantic outcome.

In 2017, Travis Hundley’s mother, the late Vera “Kandi” Penn, was a patient of the Sovah Ravenel Cancer Center at Sovah Health-Martinsville. Mandi Hundley was the nurse practitioner who took care of her.

Travis Hundley said, “No matter how good or bad things were, she always loved me and supported me and I never questioned that.”

The couple started dating in 2019.

“For us as a couple, Kandi knew that we were meant to be together, even before we did. She told me she waited for years for us to figure it out,” Mandi Hundley said.

“We faced a lot of challenges when we first started dating and even when no one else supported us, she did, and encouraged us to stick it out and pray about it,” she added. “She was our biggest cheerleader and support through some tough times.”

After his mother died on Sept. 16, 2019, they both wore pink to her funeral to represent breast cancer.

The couple got engaged March 1, 2021, and then got married on Sept. 25, 2021.

The two had looked at rings previously on a whim and though she found one she really liked, they didn’t buy it. Six months later, they went back into the store and even though the store no longer had the first ring she liked, he bought a different ring to take advantage of the going-out-of-business sale.

The ring was getting resized and when they brought it home, she was curious about if it would fit right.

He told her if she tried the ring on she couldn’t take it off again and when she decided to put it on they considered themselves engaged.

Travis Hundley left his native Martinsville after high school in December 1999 to join the Air Force. He then worked as a logistics manager for a leather import export company in Greensboro, North Carolina, before he moved back to Martinsville in 2018.

Mandi Hundley came to Martinsville in 2013 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to work as a hospitalist at Sovah Health-Martinsville and she has lived here ever since.

One of Mandi Hundley’s favorite things that they have done together was going to New York for Thanksgiving to see the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She had always wanted to see the parade and their first Thanksgiving together; he surprised her with a trip to New York that included a hotel in the parade route.

“There’s a lot of places where I fall short that you do well,” Mandi said to Travis. “And vice versa,” he said back to her.

After pandemic restrictions foiled a big, planned honeymoon trip to Israel, Madrid, Egypt and Morocco, they split their honeymoon into multiple little trips. One to Phoenix, Arizona and another a cruise to Bimini in the Bahamas.

“It’s this little tiny Bahama island that’s not really commercialized yet,” Mandi Hundley said. “It’s like our place.” They plan to go there again in June after Mandi Hundley’s graduation with her doctorate.

“He is supportive of every single thing I want to do and idea that I have and is always ready and willing to jump in and pick up the slack or put extra time and effort in in order to help me be successful,” she said. “And that’s in work, school, personal life, hobbies, literally every aspect of life.”

“I can be a lot to deal with and, a whole lot, and she understands that and knows I have to be approached a certain way and just takes the time to understand,” Travis Hundley said.

The couple started The Wellness Bar last year, and this month he started a transportation company called Precise Transportation. The Wellness bar will be put through The Gauntlet, a business development program, this year with plans to eventually expand with a second location.

They got Ivy, a toy poodle who accompanies them at The Wellness Bar, in August and she joined the other three dogs the Hundleys already had: Trace, an Australian kelpie; Kili, a maltipoo; and Pip a Whoodle (poodle and Wheaten terrier mix).

Travis said that he got Mandi “hooked on playing Xbox” and they have two different TVs set up in the same room where they play at the same time. They enjoy watching the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins, shooting together and traveling.

Mandi Hundley still works full time as a nurse practitioner in the oncology department at Sovah Health. She is pursuing a doctoral degree in nursing from Missouri State University online and also runs Give Hope, a nonprofit organization that she started to help people in Tanzania.

“Travis and I both have traveled to places that most people wouldn’t travel to and you see the world through a different lens and it changes your outlook on a lot of things,” Mandi Hundley said. “It has helped us relate to each other better because we both have experienced very different things that what other people have.”

“I don’t know if I would have stayed [in Martinsville] if I hadn’t met Travis,” Mandi Hundley said.

“I don’t know if I would have stayed either,” he said back to her.