Lt. Jason Keller has many roles -- with the main one being keeping county kids safe at school

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant of Student Resource Officers (SROs) and County Ordinances Jason Keller fills multiple roles in the sheriff’s department, including completing COP duties, or Community Oriented Policing.

Keller graduated from Franklin County High School in 1996 and then went into the National Guard where he did various jobs for a couple of years before he went full time as an Active Guard Reserve (AGR). He then was a full-time recruiter for the National Guard for a couple 0f years.

As a recruiter, he was stationed at the National Guard Armory before it closed and he would travel around to the different schools in the area to recruit. But, he said, due the repetitive nature of the job, Keller decided to make a change.

That’s when he went into law enforcement.

“I enjoy it,” Keller said, about his law enforcement career. “It’s something I always wanted to do … I had an interest in it … No day is the same.”

He started as a patrol lieutenant, then became a lieutenant of criminal investigations, before his current role as lieutenant of SROs, which he has done for about 2 years.

“Ultimately what I’m responsible for is, I’m in charge of all the school resource officers in the schools and essentially the main liaison between the school office to the sheriff’s office,” Keller said.

“I just make sure the SROs are doing their jobs correctly — accountability,” he added. “I constantly travel between the schools that don’t have an SRO.” HE visits those schools weekly to see if they need anything, and while he’s there he handles any type of problems that may arise.

To ensure the safety of students, the sheriff’s office has “a lot of redundancies in place,” along with a number of safety protocols that are constantly worked on by both the sheriff’s office and the Henry County Public Schools staff, he said.

He couldn’t compromise the program by going into too much detail, he added.

“We are constantly collaborating on ways to always make things better,” he said. “We meet very often to try to always make things better and improve on what we have and we are continuously improving but … you don’t advertise stuff like that for obvious reasons.”

“We don’t need a tragic incident like the one that happened in Texas to always be trying to improve our situation,” he said. “I can definitively say, before this latest terrible incident down in Texas, we were already building and improving off what we had.”

One of the things Keller said that he loves about this job is how passionate everyone involved is about the safety and continued education of the students in the schools. “The central office [Henry County Public Schools] are equally passionate about their job as I am mine,” he added. “It’s a really neat, great working relationship.”

“I feel SROs are very important for children schools. When I went to school there weren’t SROs, but the climate has changed,” Keller said. “Some kids, unfortunately, don’t have a positive role model,” but the right SRO who has a good rapport with students impacts those kids’ lives in a good way.

Along with his role with the SROs, Keller is also lieutenant of county ordinances, or what he referred to as “trash-and-grass” ordinance violations. This deals with calls, sometimes up to 20 a week, about complaints of overgrown grass or excessive amounts of trash in yards.

Keller and his team visits subject properties to talk with — or hunt down — the owner of the property, give out notices and then check back in to make sure the violation is corrected. “It’s a full time job,” Keller said.

His other responsibilities are in Community Oriented Policing (COP), which has him out in the community interacting with citizens. One thing they do with COP is having a golf cart available and “drunk goggles” to simulate the effects of driving while inhibited by alcohol to try and prevent drunk driving incidents, he said.