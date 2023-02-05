Beth Marshall’s job at the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation lets her see the area in a different light than she saw it growing up.

“I’m a local through and through,” said Marshall, who grew up in Bassett and graduated from Bassett High School.

She thought about leaving the area after college, she added, but she returned because her mother, Darlene Marshall, is here.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do,” Marshall said about the time when she was getting her degrees. “But I kind of had fallen into certain roles” that led her to where she is now.

Before she came to the Martinsville Henry County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), she worked at Patrick & Henry Community College: in 2016 as a media teacher for the MHC After 3 program, in 2017 a talent search advisor for the Upward Bound program and in 2018 a college success coach.

Marshall joined the EDC as an internship coordinator in November 2019, but the program never “quite got legs” because of the pandemic, she said, so in July 2022 she became the manager of marketing and communications.

“I was very lucky that the EDC recognized that I had talents outside of that role, so I was able to transition to more of a marketing role,” Marshall said. She had already been doing graphic design for ads and working with the tourism department at the EDC, so she had skills necessary for her current role, she said.

“I’m still learning a lot,” Marshall said. Marshall’s work involves graphic design, working with all the departments within the EDC, maintaining the website and producing digital and print advertising materials for the tourism department.

She designed the banners on light poles in uptown Martinsville.

“The EDC plays a big role in our community,” she said. “One that probably is hidden to most people just because … you may not know what we do which is essentially to recruit business to Martinsville and Henry County which then hopefully creates more jobs, increases the tax base.”

“I’m happy in my position and I enjoy that staff that I work with, because I do work with a lot of cool people,” she said.

Her favorite part of working at the EDC is being involved with varied initiatives under the different departments such as tourism, because it enhances her perspective of the area.

“Our trail system is amazing, our river is amazing. Not every community has those resources and assets,” Marshall said. “I think, especially [working] with tourism, at least seeing that part of things … It is about creating a life where you are not where you think you should be.”

Marshall enjoys using the trails and river systems in the area, and she and her mother bought kayaks last year to get out on the water.

Marshall is a “movie buff” and likes to discuss the ins and outs of a movie with her friends over drinks after they see the movie together. “We get into it,” she said. “I definitely love to discuss the story of things, like if there are plot holes … If I felt they should have taken a different turn with something.”

She has played video games since childhood, with some favorites being “The Last of Us,” “Halo 3,” “God of War Ragnarök” and “Fallout 3.”

“We were just a gaming family,” Marshall said. “We had Super Nintendo Entertainment System and we played ‘Mario Brothers,’ ‘Duck Hunt,’ whatever ‘Rugrats’ or ‘SpongeBob’ game was out at the time … We were playing games from a very young age just because my parents liked them.”

Her favorite podcast is “Morbid: A True Crime Podcast” hosted by Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley. She often listens to it while she is doing the dishes, driving or walking on trails. “They just have a really good back-and-forth, and it’s genuinely like sitting there and listening to friends talk,” Marshall said.

“It’s not something that’s for everybody, but I just think that’s interesting,” she added.