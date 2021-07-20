Martinsville ER nurse honored

Holly Bocock, an RN at Sovah-Martinsville, was honored recently with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses, which is presented by the DAISY Foundation to honor the efforts of nurses.

Bocock, who has worked in the emergency department for two years, was nominated by one of her colleagues, who credits her nature and her spirit, a release from the hospital said.

Bocock has dedicated her efforts to community vaccine clinics and has been a huge advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine, the release said. She also helps her patients’ lives by taking them hot meals, giving them rides to church and much more.

“Holly is an excellent nurse to work with and I was honored to help present her the DAISY Award,” said Barbara Seymour, chief nursing officer at Sovah- Martinsville, said in the release. “Her positive attitude and willingness to help others is what defines being an extraordinary nurse to receive the DAISY Award. She touches the lives of so many patients and their families every single day and she deserves to be honored.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of caused by an auto-immune disease. His family appreciated the care nurses had provided and created the award in their honor.