Martinsville resident celebrates 100th birthday

Delia Bowman Martin is celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday. Martin lives on East Church Street in Martinsville and worked for many years at Pannill Knitting Company and is a longtime member of Stone Memorial Christian Church. She has four surviving children and three stepchildren, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
At its regular meeting Tuesday the Martinsville City Council proclaimed their sincere congratulations to Martin on her 100th birthday, wished her continued health and happiness and thanked her for being a member of the community. On Wednesday, Mayor Kathy Lawson and Council member Danny Turner paid a visit to Martin and wished her a happy birthday in person.
