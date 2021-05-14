MMS student wins regional essay contest

Marjorie Davis, a Martinsville Middle School seventh-grader and regional winner of the “If I were Mayor” writing contest, was honored during meetings of the Martinsville City Council and Martinsville City Public Schools. She read her winning entry at the City Council meeting.
The contest is sponsored by the Virginia Municipal League, and Marjorie won in Region 2, which spans from Allegheny County to Henry County, a release from MCPS said. This contest drew more than 1,000 entries.
Her winning essay focused on combatting the challenges in our community the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created for students and adults alike, the release said.
"If I were the mayor of Martinsville after the COVID-19 pandemic, I would perform several actions to benefit the community,” Marjorie stated in her essay. Her first action would be to collaborate with the local school board to safely return students to in-person instruction. “Martinsville students have struggled because of home-based distractions and unreliable technology. If students were able to go back to school, these issues would not interfere with their education. Besides, children tend to learn better in person; moreover, they are more likely to understand and complete their classwork.” She also wrote that she would create safer working environments for employees.
In addition to a framed certificate, each regional winner will receive a check for $150.
“Martinsville Middle School faculty and staff are extremely proud of Marjorie and her accomplishments this school year,” Martinsville Middle School Principal Cynthia Tarpley said in the release. “She is a model student and well-deserving of winning the essay contest for our region. We sincerely appreciate her hard work and efforts!”