Dr. Nancy Moncrief was the first curator of mammalogy at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH) and hasn’t left since she started in 1989.

Moncrief built the collection of around 20,000 specimens basically from scratchs.

Mammalogy is the scientific studying of mammals that can cover different specializations like behavior, structure, physiology, classification and distribution of those animals.

Moncrief grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and attended the University of Memphis where she earned a bachelor’s degree in biology. She earned a master’s degree in biology from Fort Hays State University and a doctoral degree in zoology from Louisiana State University.

After working on post-doctorate studies for a couple of years, she found the job at VMNH and moved to Martinsville.

There are three main umbrella responsibilities for curators and the VMNH: collections, research and education.

The collections part of the job refers to literal collections of specimens that exist in protective storage in the back rooms at the museum. The museum gets specimens through donations, curators go out and retrieve them and sometimes specimens are shipped to the VMNH from other museums.

The collections are an archival resource for her own research and for university faculty and graduate students to conduct research as well. The collections are sometimes used for displays in the museum.

Moncrief is in charge of the mammal and bird collections. This is because the staff at VMNH is so small compared to museums such as the Smithsonian that curators sometimes interact with specimens outside of their specific areas of expertise.

Bird and mammal specimens are stored in the same way, in secure cabinets in the collection of the museum, so Moncrief can easily man both collections. Her collections contain “lots of mice,” she said, and one of the reasons is that it helps her study evolutions of animals.

For research, Moncrief has an interest in populations and genetics, and using mice is one of the ways she studies those topics.

Mice are small and reproduce quickly, which lets scientists study several generations in just one year, whereas it takes much longer with larger species that reproduce slowly.

She studies mice on the Delmarva Peninsula off the coast of Virginia with fellow scientists at the University of Virginia, Dr. John Porter and Dr. Raymond Dueser. She has interest in the genetic evolution of the mice, and they study the ecology of the mice which touches on what resources they use, what their predators are, and how many mice are present per acre.

With this research, she helped create a comprehensive list of the mammals inhabiting the Virginia Barrier Islands.

She also researched the presence of Lyme disease in mice to test the geographical expansion of Lyme disease using some of the mice she had collected in the past.

The study aimed to determine whether Lyme disease was already present in different areas of Virginia and no one knew about it, if the disease had been in those areas but at low levels before spreading or if the disease hadn’t had any presence and was brought in from somewhere else.

Moncrief and fellow scientist used older mice specimens from the areas of study to check for Lyme disease DNA and used the mice as indicators for Lyme disease presence in an area.

For this study, they ended up studying mice that Moncrief herself has collected previously for collections.

Once research is completed it is then published in peer reviewed journals.

The final part of her job is education, which refers to events at the museum, outreach to schools for educational experiences, conferences and more.

Moncrief enjoys knitting and said it is a good way to pass the time while her husband, Phil Holleran, is watching sports. She’s able to focus on her knitting and Hollerman can watch sports while still spending time with each other in the same room. She also enjoys cooking.

She enjoys travelling overseas to England, Scotland and Ireland but also to different places in the United States. She said a perk to her job is that she often travels for work, and those trips sometimes get extended into a vacation with her husband.

“I really like to plan trips,” Moncrief said. “I like to research the places and find out about” what historically has happened in those locations and to visit all the different landscapes.