More than just a job: Being a pastor is a calling

To Smith Memorial United Methodist Church Pastor Daniel Guenther, being a pastor means more than just a paycheck — it’s a way of life.

Originally from Arlington, Guenther moved around for college. He attended Davidson College from 2011 to 2015 where he received a bachelor’s degree in history. He then received his master’s degree in divinity from Emory University, graduating in 2019.

Guenther completed a hospital chaplaincy internship in June 2019, and he then worked as an associate pastor at Great Bridge United Methodist Church in Chesapeake. In 2020 the United Methodist Church (UMC) placed him as pastor of Smith Memorial UMC.

“I’ve got really good people here” at Smith UMC, Guenther said. “This church really embraces its identity that it wants to be good for its pastors and that it wants to be a place where younger folks like myself can come and learn the ropes and learn how to do this job well in a safe, relatively structured environment.”

As pastor, Guenther is responsible for a variety of tasks such as handling the church’s communications with other entities, planning and leading administrative meetings, teaching Bible study, leading classes, preparing for worship services and providing care and visiting with people who are in need or going through problems.

“Your job [as a pastor] is to walk with people on the days when they’re at their best and the days when they’re not,” he said. “On the days when you are at your best and when you’re not … You have to be that solid presence that helps everybody around you hold it together.”

Being a pastor is “not something that just pays the bills — it’s one of the ways of expressing who I am,” he said.

Guenther also is working on completing his ordination papers, which is essentially the equivalent of passing a board exam. The process involves writing answers to theological questions to articulate that his beliefs align with the UMC, that his call fits with that of an ordained clergy person and a series of other things as well.

Once this stage is completed he will be provisionally ordained, and then after another testing period which can last around two years he will be officially ordained.

Another way Guenther spends his time is sitting in local coffee shops, such as The Ground Floor and The Daily Grind, to start conversations with people. He started this around September because he really liked coffee and wanted a different environment to work in, and it evolved into something he does on the regular.

He said, at least in his experience, that when you are a pastor “you take an interest in people and you get good at talking with them.”

“They [the people he speaks with] don’t necessarily all think of me as a pastor or their pastor, but they know who I am, they know me particularly and they seem to think they can trust me with the things that are going on in their lives,” he said.

“So, I get to sit and listen and figure out what’s going on with them and be someone who’s interested in them,” he added. “We live in a world of increasingly disconnected people … I do think people, what they need as human beings, is to be connected to each other.”

He normally goes to The Daily Grind on most Tuesdays and Fridays from 1-3 p.m. and The Ground Floor more sporadically when he wants a break from his office.

“That whole building [The Ground Floor] is kind of a nexus for community,” Guenther said. He added that when he goes there, most of the time people come up to him to start conversations, and he often speaks with the baristas as well.

“You get to know people … you listen to what they’re about, you listen to what’s going on in their world in their lives and you just try to be kind,” he added. “I’m curious about people, and I like to think I can be helpful too.”