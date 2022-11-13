Mulberry Road treasure

A beautiful, backyard stand-alone brick fireplace sold James Coleman on buying his house on Mulberry Road in June, and he has added his decorative touch to the interior to make it his home.

Coleman moved to Martinsville from Richmond after looking for investment properties in Danville, Greensboro and Roanoke. While looking for a place that was the definition of “quiet county life” he stumbled upon Martinsville and ended up living here.

Coleman said he looked at other houses in the area, one near Chatmoss, one on Preston Road and a different property on Mulberry, before eventually deciding on this one because of the fireplace and also the curb appeal of the house. His real estate agent was Jewell Drewery of Rives S. Brown Realtors.

The brick exterior is well maintained, the landscaping is lush and green, the private stone driveway up to the house is mostly hidden from the road and the backyard gives a remote feel, yet the conveniences of uptown are a short distance away.

Coleman said that as he makes any modernization to the house he plans to “maintain the character.”

At the entrance, a staircase wall has a dark blue and white wallpaper in a pattern of vases and other pottery. He said the wallpaper was left over from the previous owner who had lived there 56 years, Allyson Leizer (formerly Rothrock) (and more recently her husband Joseph Leizer), but it fits Coleman’s vision for the home.

To the left of the foyer is the formal dining room. Coleman painted the walls a lovely blue color that contrasts with the white trim of the room, and on the walls are the decorative masks of different backgrounds, some African, Japanese or Haitian, that he has picked up while traveling.

This was a particular challenge, Coleman said, because the walls of the house are concrete and a hanging shelf along the top of all the rooms lets him decorate the walls. However, the process of making the stringed items hang from the right length to land in the correct spot on the wall took some trial and error before he got it just right.

Coleman said that the dining room is his favorite room of the house because of the way the light comes through the large window, making it feel like a “museum box” when the light plays off of the chandelier he had installed there. In this room is a door to outside that Coleman has placed a window film on. When the light shines through, it creates a rainbow effect across the room and also adds some privacy.

Past the dining room is the kitchen, which has light brown wooden cabinets, modern appliances, windows that allow for natural lighting and a breakfast nook.

To the right of the foyer there is a living room that connects through to a sitting room. The connectivity of the two rooms is great for entertaining, he said.

The living room has an exit to an enclosed patio that Coleman said is his mother’s favorite place to be. The walls are brick, and he has decorated it with art, plants, furniture in warm colors and put in a new ceiling light fixture and fan.

The patio has an exit to the backyard which features a garage amid a forest backdrop full of green plant life. The patio itself has a wooden canopy trellis and features the fireplace that sold Coleman on the property.

The upstairs features three bedrooms that Coleman is painting and decorating room by room. There is also a laundry room with a sink and storage.

Coleman said he has done very little major work on the house, though he has been bargain-hunting for furniture. For example, a television stand is from a hotel that was replacing furniture.

The changes that he has made, he did mostly himself except for things that needed to be done by an electrician. He said that Richard Gunter, a handyman, has been a “blessing in disguise” by helping him learn about the house, such as how to work the sprinklers.

One sitting room has an olive green color painted on the walls which, he said, he was skeptical about at first, until adding couches, accent pillows, art and a rug that brought the look together and made the color grow on him.

Coleman currently has given his master bed and bath, decorated with a peacock theme, for his mother, Dorothy Taylor, to live in. He plans to transform the basement, which has previously been used as a storage area and man cave, into his master bed and bath.

The way the house is situated, Coleman will still be able to have windows with natural light in the room even though it is technically in the basement. He also plans to eventually update the kitchen and add modernization to the room.

Coleman said that he is “enjoying learning the property” but hasn’t gotten the chance to explore Martinsville much because of work, though he did enjoy attending one of the TGIF events.