Albert J. “Pete” Pettie experienced a Martinsville that looks different from the Martinsville of today.

Pettie grew up in the West End area of Martinsville City and still lives there to this day. He grew up attending Albert Harris, which though it is now an elementary school was at the time a kindergarten through twelfth grade school.

He said there wasn’t much to do when he was younger because he came from a poor family and Martinsville was still segregated at the time.

His first job was at the Rex Theatre, a staple in The Block along with the Douglas Hotel and Café, the Baldwin Pharmacy, a dance hall, a barber’s shop, a pool hall and an ice cream shop. The Block was located along Fayette Street between Moss and Barton Streets or where New College Institute is located today.

At the theater he worked the ticket booth, which allowed him to interact with a number of people.

“I knew everybody because I worked there,” Pettie said. “Everybody knew me.”

This is also where he met his wife, the late Annie Pettie. He said she came in to see a movie and he started a playful conversation. He later saw her at the Paradise Inn, a dance hall in its prime, and things grew from there.

The two were married for 67 years before she passed in February of 2019.

After the Rex Theater, Pettie worked at a furniture factory, an insurance company and a drug store for a span of five years in each position before he started working at the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, where he stayed for 25 years.

He was the third Black police officer in Martinsville and was friends with the first Black police officer hired in Martinsville, Jewell Hagwood.

Pettie retired from the Martinsville City Police in 1992 as a corporal officer but he didn’t stop working. He worked part-time for the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office as security at the Martinsville City Municipal Building, where he retired from just three weeks ago.

“I always wanted to be one,” Pettie said about why he chose to become a police officer. He was originally hired under the late Martinsville Police Chief Emory Bolejack.

“I liked the work, I liked dealing with the public,” Pettie said. He added that his wife referred to him as the “neighborhood police officer” because of the nature of the way he handled his job.

“It’s a tough job if you make it a tough job,” Pettie said. His approach to making it easier was to treat people how he would want them to treat him, he said.

“Back then police work was easier,” he said. “You could talk to people and they’d listen to you. You can’t do that now.”

His favorite part of being a police officer was getting to talk to people and interacting with community members to try help them solve their problems, he said.

He enjoys listening to music, especially Nat King Cole, and attempted to learn to play the piano around three or four years ago, but said he was unsuccessful — though his granddaughter Jennifer Bowles disagreed.

Pettie attends Grace Presbyterian Church and the late Rev. Robert E. Foster, who used to be the pastor there, was one of the most influential people in his life.

Pettie used to play card with friends often, from Bid Whist to penny poker, but now occupies his time with puzzles and checkers.

He used to play with Hagwood, William Ramey, Billy Via, James “Big E” Hairston, Roy Pettie and Henry Walton but having recently hit his 91st birthday he is one of the last of the group still living, he said.

“It’s sad now because all my friends are gone,” Pettie said. “They say that’s the price of getting old.”

But Pettie fondly remembers playing cards and poker where they could play for four hours and only lose a quarter, and spending time at the Paradise Inn when it was the place to be on a Saturday night in Martinsville, he said.