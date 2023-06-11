Local woodworking artisan and business owner Nelson “Burr” Fox can build anything his customers want.

Fox was dubbed the nickname “Burr” because his mother didn’t want two Nelsons in the house, he said, though the name originated from his uncle. He grew up in the area and attended Carlisle School from second to ninth grade before transferring to Martinsville City Public Schools.

During high school Fox worked for a contractor building apartments and a second contractor building houses.

Fox graduated from Martinsville High School and attended Patrick & Henry Community College where he got his associate degree in business and also took welding, machine shop and architectural drawing classes.

From his experience building frames of houses and apartments, he decided that he didn’t want to be climbing up on roofs later in life, so he started a wood shop on the side and built up his client base until it grew enough to be his full time job in 1992.

His wife is Lori Fox. The couple married right before he went full time with Burr Fox Specialized Woodworking. They have three children, Liza, L.B. and Luke Fox, and one granddaughter through L.B. Fox.

Though Burr Fox Specialized Woodworking is particularly known for its cabinet making, that’s not all they create. Through his business Fox also offers services in contracting, window and door making, historic restoration projects, flooring, bathroom renovations, window shutters, commercial and residential cabinetry, molding duplications and more.

Fox does all this with seven employees not including himself.

“Basically, whatever you want,” Fox said, they can do. He said some of his most interesting projects were ornate work at an Episcopal church and one memorable customer that would have them make, and then remake, sets of benches for her garden every so often.

Fox draws, designs, prepares items for projects builds, orders materials and does anything else that is needed to run his business. He also offers a class where students can bring in projects for skill advice, tools to use and help with getting materials from Fox himself.

“We build wherever we need to,” Fox said. The company completes local projects but also travels to other areas to measure and install projects going out as far as places like Blacksburg, Roanoke and Charlottesville.

The projects don’t stop at work though.

“I just have always liked doing stuff with my hands,” Fox said.

Fox is currently repurposing a shipping container into a tiny home that he said will be rented out after its completion. Though the original intention was to possibly have the unit be rented out through Airbnb — it will most likely be rented to one of his children instead, he said.

As a child Fox was a Boy Scout in 1972, following in the steps of both his father and grandfather, and today is the scoutmaster of Troop 326 out of Broad Street Christian Church. He started as the scout leader in 1995 and both of his sons were also scouts.

Fox also uses the skills of his craft to complete projects with his scout troop such as a conservation area deck at Piedmont Arts and multiple projects at the Smith River Sports Complex. The troop also camps once a month in different locations, has summer camp and holds a weeklong trip that ranges from hiking, cycling or canoeing.

“I enjoy it,” Fox said. “Hopefully we’ve given back to the kids. Hopefully they’ll get something out of it.”