Bethany Fisher’s new job at the Virginia Museum of Natural History offers her the opportunity to use all her previously acquired skills.

Fisher grew up in central Florida and has a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Florida. When she got her degree she had no idea what field she would end up in — she just knew that she loved animals and working with people, she said.

After graduating in 2007, she started working what she thought would just be a summertime job as a camp counselor at Busch Gardens in Tampa. That turned into her working at the theme park for almost 13 years as a zoo educator.

While there she worked with animals and did all she could to make sure people had the best experience possible while at the park, she said.

“I got to be a teacher and work with animals,” Fisher said. “Since then it’s just been exploring other aspects of untraditional or non-traditional education ... At the heart it’s all just different forms of educating and storytelling.”

When the pandemic happened and most of the world shut down, she took some time off to care for family before she began working at a local library in Hillsborough County, Florida, doing educational programing.

“And then this opportunity came up,” Fisher said. She was naturally drawn to Virginia because of the abundance of well-cared for natural resources, she said, and along with a job that was a perfect match — she was sold on Southwest Virginia.

Starting in March, Fisher has been working as the VMNH’s new museum experiences manager.

In this position, her job is to help design, plan and execute exhibits; facilitate the different festivals the VMNH holds; and design publications and marketing materials like t-shirts and postcards. Since the museum plans exhibits sometimes years in advance, it will be a bit before she fully tackles the exhibit design process.

“I have a background not only in zoo education but also I used to freelance graphic design and so this seemed like the perfect opportunity to merge all of my various skill sets and experiences,” Fisher said.

In her new position she will help give context to museum guests concerning the bigger ideas that the museum explores with its different exhibits. One project she’s completed is located right outside the museum gift shop and displays the effectiveness of the solar panels on the roof of the museum.

“My whole career has been built around sparking curiosity in people and educating about the natural world and al the wonders of nature,” she said. “I worked with live animals. I did a lot of creating unique experiences for people in a theme park and zoo setting … And then at the library trying to foster peoples’ natural curiosity.”

“Getting to come here and have a hand in designing exhibits ad experiences … This has just been a culmination of all those different experiences,” Fisher said.

“I love getting people excited about the natural world. I think it’s important now more than ever to understand the connection that they have with nature and the world around them because it’s affecting us directly,” Fisher said.

Her favorite part of her new position is working with the museum experts and the fact that she gets to learn a something new almost every day.

“I love it. I love that every day is different, there so many different projects to work on,” she said. “And just getting to work with this amazing team that we have at this museum is just incredible, the level of expertise represented here.”