New VMNH herpetologist Arianna Kuhn does research and educational outreach with reptiles and amphibians

Dr. Arianna Kuhn comes from a family of science backgrounds, between a mother in chemistry and siblings in and entering the medical field, so it’s only natural that her PhD is in biology.

Kuhn has been working at the Virginia Museum of Natural History since Oct. 3 as the Assistant Curator of Herpetology, which is the study and research of reptiles and amphibians. She is from Allentown, Pennsylvania, and moved to Martinsville from Canada, where she was completing a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Lethbridge in Alberta.

Her work area has two animals, a blue tongued skink named Tom Riddle and an African egg-eating snake named Christina Egguilera, and a collection of preserved specimens of reptiles and amphibians for educational outreach. Kuhn is still adjusting and moving in to her office, so her scaled friends are in temporary tanks until she can accommodate them with bigger ones.

The preserved specimens are what she called “no-data specimens,” or specimens that have an unknown origin, and since Kuhn’s research revolves heavily around knowing where specimens came from, they are kept to use for demonstration and education purposes.

“For me, I need to know where it came from,” she said. But, “if a need comes up for them later, that’s great.”

She said that education outreach is a big part of her job as a herpetologist. “I like it [education outreach] anyway because I think it’s really fun … It’s an important part about being a scientist.”

Plus, educational outreach helps keep a scientist grounded.

“You can choose to be bubbled in and focusing on your research, but if you aren’t communicating in or giving information and ideas and driving curiosity in the public and the community, then I kind of think you’re operating in a vacuum and I don’t think that’s how anything should be,” Kuhn added, “scientific or otherwise.”

Kuhn always knew she wanted to be a research scientist. What attracted her to the career was the ability to think of a question and then think of a way to answer a question. “When you go through that entire narrative and that process, you have some kind of answer about something you didn’t know about before,” she said. “And it’s all up to how you design it and how you explore it. That’s really fun for me.”

Her particular interest in reptiles and amphibians came with an opportunity to work in a herpetology genetics lab while at university. “I found this whole field of biology I didn’t know about that was fascinating,” she said.

Kuhn said she loves animals, evolutionary biology, genetics and being outside, and this job “checks all those boxes.”

“You’re interested in snakes either because you’re horrified about them, you’re intrigued by them or you’re excited about them, but either way people want to know more about these … cryptic and hidden animals or seemingly scary animals,” she said. And her job is to show people why they’re not scary and tell people more about them.

She also sees educating young people about different types of scientists and areas of study as a big part of her job as well.

The museum has somewhat of a collection of herpetological specimens from before she began her position, but since she will be the first curator of herpetology at the museum she will have to build up the collection and the herpetology program at the museum.

One of the guides she is using to build this program comes from a book called “Herpetological Collecting and Collections Management” by John E. Simmons, which was given to her friend Bryan Stuart who works as the curator of herpetology at the North Carolina State Museum.

Kuhn loves doing outdoor activities such as running, hiking and biking in her free time. “It helps that the places that I like to go recreationally are also the places that the animals I study live,” she said. “All of it comes full circle in that, if there’s not salamanders to be found I will still go on a hike and if there are salamanders to be found, I’ll go on a hike and find salamanders, which makes me happy.”