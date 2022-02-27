Newcomer Justin Chandler and native Jennifer Bowles swing into Dancing for the Arts in Martinsville

Jennifer Bowles is in good hands with Dancing for the Arts – her partner, Justin Chandler, is an experienced dancer.

Chandler moved to Henry County five years ago from Bradenton, Fla., and has been living in Stanleytown for the past two years.

He was “a bank manager for a big bank” in Florida but was ready for a change, he said.

The father of two – Elijah, 12, and Dalton, 11 – he randomly picked out a house in Bassett online, “bought it cash, sight unseen” and moved to Virginia.

He since has sold that house and settled into the one in Stanleytown. He said he plans to do what he did with the Bassett house: fix it up and sell it at a profit.

Chandler worked in construction during high school and college and liked it well enough to make a living off it now: He is a home inspector.

His interest in dance started when he took occasional dance classes at a neighborhood restaurant and bar while he was in college, he said. That led him to taking classes in Latin dances, swing, line dances and capoeira.

When it comes to his randomly drawn dance for Dancing for the Arts, “we lucked out and got swing,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

He described swing as “kind of like a fun, flirty dance. It’s like skipping.”

Swing involves “bouncing, moving a lot, spinning a lot on your toes,” Bowles said.

It’s “fast,” they said simultaneously, then laughed.

They will dance swing to “Mr. Pinstripe Suit” by the Big Bad Voodoo Daddies.

Their freestyle choice of dance will be a hodgepodge of different dance styles through the years, including the twist, the waltz and some 1980s-style dancing. Their music will be segments of different songs pieced together.

Their coach is Patriot Players stage veteran Stacey Davis.

The rehearsals are “going really well. We love our coach,” Bowles said. She is “super easy to work with and very supportive.”

Davis took dance classes for 17 years from Teresa’s School of Baton and Dance, starting when she was 3. She started dancing with the Patriot Players in its first year, 2013, and has been in more than 20 shows.

Davis is an advocate for people to try dancing. “It’s really good for anybody to do, regardless of experience,” she said. “You put yourself out there no matter what mood you’re in.”

This is her second year coaching for DFTA. In addition to Bowles and Chandler, she is coaching Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg.

Bowles and Chandler “are awesome, such fast learners,” she said. “I can give them something and they have it in like three minutes.”

Unlike Chandler, Bowles has no dance experience at all, she said, unless you count high school cheerleading – which she doesn’t.

She wasn’t even as interested in cheerleading as she was in softball, which she played in both high school and college, she said.

Bowles lives in Martinsville, and “the man of the house” is King, a 4-year-old “fun, energetic” black-and-white dog, she said.

She likes reading (especially James Patterson) and watching sci-fi fantasy shows.

Chandler likes the same kinds of programs Bowles does, he said. He also loves to read and play video games but also likes to hike, camp, fish, rollerblade and play soccer.

Bowles was born and raised in Martinsville. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia with a major in African-American studies and has just begun working toward a master’s degree in business administration through Averett University.

Bowles has been serving on Martinsville City Council since 2015. She is the executive director of New Heights Foundation, which she describes as having a mission “to inspire, lead and create opportunities for individuals to succeed and overcome adversities.”

When it comes to Dancing for the Arts, “I honestly didn’t think I would get picked for this,” Bowles said. “I’m thankful and kind of awestruck that they even thought of me.”

Chandler as well said participating in DFTA “has been a really great experience” – representative of the overall great time he’s had living in Henry County. This community is much friendlier and more supportive than he had experience before.

“Jennifer and I are both really competitive,” Chandler said. “We’re having fun, but like, ‘we’ve got to get this right.’”

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 2430.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.