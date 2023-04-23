Tracy Hinchcliff and her husband, Rev. Mark Hinchcliff, opened their life calling up to God and found themselves placed here in Martinsville.

Hinchcliff grew up in San Antonio, Texas where she graduated from high school before going into retail management for over 35 years. Over the course of her tenure at Sears, 25 years of retail management, she took many training programs on business.

“I just climbed the ladder within a company,” Hinchcliff said. “Years ago that was feasible. Nowadays I don’t know, things are different … It depends on how hard you want to work.”

The two moved to Martinsville from San Antonio, Texas, for Mark Hinchcliff to be the pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville. After he retired, they decided to stay in the area.

“I’m very blessed,” she said. The couple were married in 2013 at Mo-Ranch, a Presbyterian retreat center in the hill country of Texas, and are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year.

After getting married, she said, they had thought they would stay in Texas but after some deep thinking and “opening up the opportunity for a calling from God” moved to Martinsville in 2014.

Hinchcliff said when they eventually returned to Texas after flying out to Martinsville for three days for an in-person interview, they knew “Martinsville was the place.”

“It truly called us, and we have fallen in love with Martinsville,” she said. “We had never been to Virginia in our lives when we got the calling to come here. We’ve established some great friends, community.”

She said the story of Martinsville was something she was familiar with because she lived right outside of Houston, Texas, in an area that used to boom with chemical plants and oil refineries.

“So, back in the ‘80s, what happened to the furniture and textile business here happened there with oil. It all went overseas and practically overnight hundreds of thousands of workers lost their jobs,” Hinchcliff said.

“I was not unfamiliar with what that looks like and what that does to a community and so when we moved here and we heard the stories of Martinsville and the surrounding areas I got it, I understood. And I also understood what kind of devastation to the economics, just to people’s lives.”

Almost immediately after she arrived in Martinsville, Hinchcliff said, she began volunteering with Grace Network, which she got to know through First Presbyterian Church. In 2015 she became its executive director.

“Grace Network was just the perfect thing at the perfect time,” she said: Working there, with her understanding of what Martinsville went through and is still affected by, allows her to help people in the community with better context.

Grace Network is a faith-based resource center for people in crisis in the Martinsville and Henry County area. It provides short-term assistance with things such as covering rent for a month or grocery money and then aim to help find long term solutions through other community resources, she said.

“It was just a match made in heaven. I just love my job, I love the mission of Grace Network,” Hinchcliff said. “It worked beautifully with the ministry of my husband—it just fit.”

“Our whole life here has been one big God wink,” she added, “for it to just all fit, and it all fits beautifully.”

She enjoys traveling with her husband and they enjoy visiting places all over the United States, but coming from Texas, she said, places such as New York, Boston, Florida, California and Georgia are very interesting to them.

The couple enjoy going to the movies together, and the genre doesn’t matter to them: “We really love the full gamut, anything from action to love stories to animations, we love it all.”

Hinchcliff enjoys cooking Cajun food such as gumbos and étouffées (a Louisiana shrimp stew), Mexican food such as enchiladas and fajitas and also Italian food.