Pamela Jamison Allen has invested in cultivating her relationships with other people in the community.

Allen is originally from the Figsboro area and she attended Patrick & Henry Community College after high school where she earned her associate degree in science in 1978. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from James Madison University in 1980.

She earned a paralegal certificate from the National Center for Paralegal Training in 1986 before she began working for Williams Kelley & Greer in Norfolk as a paralegal until 1994 where she moved to First Union National Bank, now Wachovia Bank, in Roanoke as a paralegal until 1998.

From 2007 to 2009 she worked as a program coordinator for Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County before she began working as a HOPE initiative coordinator at United Way of Martinsville and Henry County until 2011.

After that, Allen took a position as executive director with Christmas Cheer of Martinsville and Henry County and also started her position as director of finance at Piedmont Arts. She stopped working for Christmas Cheer in 2017 but continues to hold her position at Piedmont Arts today — hitting her 12th anniversary at the local art museum on July 6.

The position initially was purely a bookkeeping position but over the years it evolved into something more.

Allen does financial reports, analyses data, studies each event the museum has in order to note the money coming in and out, budget planning, data input and helps facilitate standard non-profit audits with a third-party company.

“I analyze so we can look back in time at things,” Allen said. “It’s to preserve. You cannot remember today an event that happened two weeks ago but you’re going to want to remember so you can talk at the event … look back in time at things.”

“Everything that we do … We look at sending other peoples’ money as important to us and we are very diligent and we care about our donors in that we want to use their money wisely,” Allen added.

Her favorite Piedmont Arts events are any that are outside and involve gardens, she said.

On top of her work at Piedmont Arts, Allen has been heavily involved many different community organizations over the years.

Allen has been on the P&HCC Foundation board since 2009 holding positions as treasurer, secretary and as a member of the following committees: college liaison, nominating and presidential house; has been on the P&HCC board since January; and was recognized as a P&HCC distinguished alumni.

She was on the P&HCC Real Estate Foundation board from 2015 to 2019 during which she was also treasurer of that board and is a sustaining member of Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County.

Allen was vice chair of the Patrick Henry District Blue Ridge Mountains Boy Scout Council from 2018 to 2019 and was involved with the Broad Street Christian Church Boy Scout Troop 326 from 2009 to 2016.

She was on the Martinsville High School After Prom Committee from 2016 to 2018 and was corresponding secretary of the General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“Living in a small town … your people make it,” Allen said. “Your people make the organizations in this town … When you become a part of any of these organizations you make so many connections. I met so many people at Grace Network that I call friends today and Charity League is the same way.”

“I can’t express enough that the people make this town,” she added. “And the caring of these people goes beyond anything you find in any large city.”