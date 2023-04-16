Pamela Mazurek will let crowds of visitors into her home at 200 Westover Lane for the 2023 Historic Garden Week Tour April 19 in Martinsville.

Pamela Mazurek is from New Jersey and her husband, Bruce Mazurek, is from West Virginia. Because they didn’t want to live in either of those states, they decided on moving to Virginia — specifically Martinsville — in 1990.

The Mazureks first lived on Mulberry Road before they bought their house on Westover in the fall of 1997. They have three daughters: Hillary, Violet and Sophie Mazurek, who all grew up there.

The Dutch colonial revival home was built in 1951 by Rives S. Brown Jr. and features a gambrel roof, covered front porch and a balcony. A wrought iron fence on the balcony was added by the original owners of the house after a trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, inspired them to the style.

Inside the home is a selection of art from artists both local and afar and furniture pieces from all over the world. Pamela Mazurek said her stylistic choices are English and French, inspired with a contemporary flare.

The entryway has a heated marble floor in a black and white checkered pattern, a yellow ceiling, beveled iron windows, a painting from artist Erin Cone that was featured in the American Fine Art Magazine, and lacquered walls that appear shiny, glossy and almost reflective.

The breakfast nook features cabinets full of majolica pottery. Mazurek got her first piece from her grandmother and grew her collection from there. Her full collection now takes up a whole wall of cabinets made from reclaimed wood, and the open chicken wire design on the cabinet doors showcases the pottery.

The room also features butcher block cabinets, a dining room table, a stained-glass window, bench seating along one wall and a wet bar with a hand hammered copper sink and a large mirror propped behind it.

The dining room has another table in the center of the room, wall sconces from a French estate in Paris and a vintage trumeau mirror from the late 1700s that Mazurek got from an antique store in California. A trumeau mirror is usually rectangular in shape, painted and heavily gilded.

The kitchen has been completely redone and now has one wall with exposed brick original to the home, a butcher block island, white cabinets, countertops by Stone Dynamics, a Swedish clock from the early 1800s and a green enamel oven from Italy.

The beams in the sunroom that faces the backyard are made from wood saved from the old Bassett Furniture factory. The room also features a painting from local artist the late John Matthews and Mazurek’s equestrian dressage awards.

One of the bathrooms was painted by Patrick County artist Amanda Honore Donley when they bought the house, and Donley is now painting a faux marbling on the fireplace mantle in the living room.

The Historic Garden Week Tour will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 19 with homes at 917 Mulberry Road, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 1001 Cherokee Trail also on display.