Pastor Michael Harrison uses The Community Fellowship to help others

Michael Harrison has a passion for helping people—so much so that he created a church with that goal in mind, The Community Fellowship.

He moved to the area July 2, 2001, to be the pastor of Orchard Drive Baptist Church in Bassett, where he stayed for five years. About 16 years ago, he left Orchard Drive to create The Community Fellowship, a Southern Baptist church in Collinsville, where he is the pastor.

Harrison is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and grew up attending Christian schools. He went to Brewton-Parker College, a small Baptist college in Georgia. He has been married to his wife, Julie Harrison, a teacher at Meadow View Elementary School, for 29 years. They have three children: Rebecca Miller, Ruth Markland and Ryan Harrison.

Rebecca, 25, is married to Colman Miller who is in the U.S. Army, and the pair live in Hawaii. Ruth is married to Sean Markland, and the two have a 1-year-old daughter, Harper; they live in Winchester. Ryan, 19, works for Thermal Technologies in Axton and still lives in Collinsville.

“Family time is the best in the world and with a daughter in Hawaii, we have to visit once a year,” Harrison said. “It’s like a law,” he joked.

Harrison started running in May 2020 and lost a “good bit” of weight, and he now runs at any chance he gets. He prefers to run outside and runs on the streets in Collinsville, Martinsville and just anywhere he ends up.

His house has a Star Wars room even though he “hates Star Wars,” because his wife loves it — and he even just started putting up a small Star Wars themed Christmas tree in the room.

That Star Wars room came about when one of their daughters moved out; when the other daughter moved out, her room was converted to a beach-themed room.

Helping others

“My passion is poverty,” Harrison said. “Helping people that are in poverty get the services they need and then helping them make positive choices to either change or do something different in their lives.”

“I have three things that I do that God has called me to do,” Harrison said: “To preach well, to dream big and to speak potential in and out of people’s lives.” He said that preaching and dreaming are pretty self-explanatory, but the third option means that he is “asking people to be who they are, what they’re made to be.”

His church’s marching order is: “Demonstrate the love of God to our community through random acts of kindness so that we are in the right to tell them about the most important thing or person in all the world who is Jesus whether we have their attention for five seconds, five minutes or 55 minutes,” he said.

“If we can’t show up in people’s lives, then we can’t influence them … I want to be the one to show in the lives of the people that are hurting in our community so that we can make a difference,” he said.

The books “In a Pit with a Lion on a Snowy Day: How to Survive and Thrive When Opportunity Roars” by Mark Batterson and “The Purpose Driven Life” by Rick Warren influenced him heavily, he said.

Harrison does ministry in Cuba with Fellowship Christian Athletes (FCA) and goes on trips there at least four times a year to work with and mentor athletes and coaches. “Cuba is part of my passion,” he added. “We do the same thing in Cuba that we do here.”

“Our church is about hungry, hurting and homeless,” Harrison said. “Through COVID we have fed a ton of people.” The church founded The Community Dream Center in 2010, started the Back2School program, has a clothes pantry and Cop Church, among other outreach ministries.

The church owns the former American Standard Building Systems building off Stultz Road, which has been the site of the yearly Back2School backpack-filling event. soon it will be the home of the whole Community Fellowship operation.

His life verse is James 1:5, and what he called his “life working verse or mantra” is Proverbs 31: 8-9.