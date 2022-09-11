Pauline Turner's recipes return to Martinsville

If you enjoyed the Williamsburg Cafeteria on Memorial Boulevard and eating meals prepared by Pauline "Polly" Turner at the family business, you can now have those recipes, through "Polly's Cookbook."

Turner was born in Floyd County in 1927. She and her 10 siblings were raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains on a 180-acre cabbage farm. Her son, David Turner, said that his mother would often finish cooking family meals for her family.

The family never had a tractor and instead used horses and oxen on the farm.

The closest high school was in Hillsville, which would have required a 5-mile walk through the woods to catch the school bus. Instead of doing that, his mother stayed with a family friend who lived closer to the school, in exchange for doing household chores.

While attending that school, Turner said, she would fill in for absent cafeteria workers.

She left during her junior year of high school, during World War II, to work at the Pentagon.

Turner said that his mother was the only one of her siblings who finished a high school education, returning to school after her time in Washington. Around 1947, she moved to Fieldale and worked at Sut’s Café.

She worked in the cafeterias of Fieldale and Clearview elementary schools and Martinsville High School. She was the first president of the Martinsville-Henry County Food Service Association.

When the position of managing all the school cafeterias in Martinsville opened, she was offered the job until it was found out that it required a degree in home economics and she only had a high school diploma. Instead of taking the head position herself, she trained the person who took that position.

“This wound up being a good thing,” Turner said. “That was kind of the spark that led her to open her own businesses.”

She started a catering business out of her basement, then moved it to the Williamsburg House on Broad Street and expanded to provide private dining, a luncheonette and meal delivery for senior citizens.

With the help of Ralph Lester in 1986, the business moved to the old McKee Funeral Home on Memorial Boulevard. Turner said that although much of the financial responsibility was his, his mother was the one in charge.

One day, after they had both worked a 12-hour shift at the cafeteria, Turner called his mother to see if she "got home alright." She answered with, "You know, yesterday I found a recipe that I wanted to try."

"She was cooking ... She was one of these people where a hungry person is a beautiful thing," he said.

Mount Bethel United Methodist Church asked Polly Turner to put together a cookbook. She provided a few of the recipes, but died in 2014. Her son provided the rest. Faye Moore and Stacey Clifton helped put "Polly's Cookbook" together.

“Our two most popular recipes … had been blown up to use in a cafeteria: her lasagna recipe and her chicken broccoli casserole recipe,” he said. Both are in the cookbook.

“It’s been that long ago and I still have people that call me and want Mama’s recipes,” he said. “I had somebody stop when they found out who I was and say ‘Do you have that Japanese Fruit Pie recipe?’”

The cookbook can be purchased from any member of the church's Esther Circle or by calling Moore at 276-673-6378. Proceeds support monthly mission projects.

Lasagna

1 pound ground beef

1 1/2 cup tomato puree

4 tsp. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp. oregano powder

1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

2/3 cup water

3/4 tsp. salt

As needed: cheese topping of 50/50 shredded Colby and sharp cheddar

As needed: lasagna noodles, raw

Lightly brown ground beef and pour off grease. Break up beef into small pieces. Add all ingredients except the cheese and noodles. Stir to have a smooth sauce. Lightly cover bottom of casserole pan with sauce. Alternate putting down a layer of raw noodles followed by a layer of sauce three times, covering the last layer of noodles with the sauce.

Cover with at least 1/8 inch cheese. Cover with aluminum foil, being careful to not let the top rest on the cheese topping. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until the noodles are tender. Take out of the oven and allow it to stand covered for about 15 minutes before serving.

Hummingbird cake

3 cups flour

2 cups sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

8 ounces crushed pineapple, undrained

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 cup bananas, chopped

Icing:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 16 ounce package powdered sugar, sifted

Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add vegetable oil and eggs; do not beat. Stir in vanilla extract, pineapple, pecans and bananas. Pour batter in 3 greased and floured 9 inch cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean.

Icing: Combine cream cheese and butter, beat until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla, beat until light and fluffy. Apply icing to cooled cake.