Petty found her happy place in Martinsville

She’s tasted both the small town life and big city living, but Joanie Petty is happy in the middle.

She grew up in Pittsylvania County and attended Gretna elementary, middle and high schools.

“I love that town, but I wanted something bigger, but not too big,” she added, saying that Martinsville was the perfect medium between where she grew up and where she lived during college just outside Washington D.C.

She attended George Mason University (GMU) to get a bachelor’s degree in public health administration and has aspirations to get a doctoral degree in either public health administration or philosophy.

Dupont Circle was one of her favorite places to visit in the Washington D.C. area and enabled her to expand her love for reading, she said: “On every corner, there is something cool.” However, she now appreciates the quiet, small city life here in Martinsville, she added.

“This [Martinsville] is a place where creativity just lives,” Petty said. “You can feel it when you come here … There are really great people here … It has a big feel but it’s still really small.”

She said that even though the area is separated into different communities like Bassett, Fieldale, Martinsville City and many more, that people still know each other and interact.

Petty said that she loves the outdoors and even built a treehouse with her husband, Sam Petty, in an oak tree on their property. They use the treehouse even more than any of their children ever have, she added.

Another one of her hobbies is playing Dungeons and Dragons, and she partakes in Pokémon tournaments with her son. She also loves to play board games — against herself. “My son and I do that too. When we play Monopoly we both play as two people,” she said.

She used to run marathons and obstacle races and do power lifting before she was in a car accident in 2013 that put a temporary stop to all that. Coming up on the 10-year anniversary of the accident, Petty hasn’t let the injury put a permanent mark on any part of her life.

“Sometimes you get those moments of clarity,” Petty said. “And when I had to sit with myself, that’s when I started journaling.”

She started writing in a journal while she was recuperating from that wreck, and from that grew a love for making planning books that promote productivity. She said that they encourage and inspire her to “plan a beautiful life” and act as a way for her to be inspired by her own work. Her planner book is full of beautiful stickers and organizational tools that aid her in day-to-day life.

Petty has been the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Executive Director for the past five years. She was hired in June of 2017 after working as the Martinsville-Henry County United Way Impact Director for six years, and before that as a prevention specialist at Piedmont Community Services.

In her current position she oversees the operations, programing and resources of the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge. She works directly with the board of directors, the key stakeholders and donors, founding board members, Boys and Girls Club of America and other elected officials.

That work, she said, is “to ensure that our community and this organization is equipped with the necessary supplies … resources and people to give our kids the best chance for a great future … the best outcomes for our kids.”

“It important for me to be a model, to be a role-model, but to be a model for professionalism, playfulness, kindness and love,” she said. “And that accountability that comes along with knowing that you’re overseeing all of this and taking that on—to me that’s bold and brave.”

Petty said that sometime in the next decade, once her children have graduated high school, she would like to teach at a college or university. “I’m a very free spirit. I like to be grounded while my kids have been in school … But I’m a free bird,” she added. “My job here isn’t finished yet.”