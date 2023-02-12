LaVarra Hagwood, Stella Roy and Ann Norman have been meeting regularly for more than half a century.

They are charter members of Piedmont Estates Garden Club, which celebrated its 52nd anniversary Tuesday with a lunch at Hugo’s.

Such a milestone was marked by no less than Martinsville Mayor LC Jones, who was the guest speaker for the meeting.

The club was established on Feb. 7, 1971. It began with 14 members who would take turns hosting the group in their homes.

“Its main purpose was to stimulate unity and encourage cooperation among the neighbors,” Norman said. They held monthly meetings that would always take place on a Saturday. Joan Martin was the first club president and Rita Hairston the first secretary.

“The club has several purposes: to encourage care and beautification of the area in which we live; to help members develop skills in gardening, landscaping, floral arrangement and area beautification by growing flowers in their yards and pots; and making arrangement to bring to meetings and flower shows,” Norman said.

The club has visited the First and Second District Convention and was a part of the Third District Convention which was held every three years. Floral arrangements were given awards for first, second and third places.

Four active members passed away in 2022: Janette Hairston, Margaret Hairston, Ethelena Cabiness and Ferretta Belcher.

“Our club only has eight active members left to carry on,” Norman said. The club president is Lavenia Hairston, vice president is Norman Ricard and treasurer is LaVarra Hagwood. Meetings are now held at noon on the first Tuesday of each month at different designated locations.

“We make arrangements, bows, decorations for inside and outside and on doors,” Norman said. Ricard and her husband maintain a plot containing a flower garden in the Piedmont Estates community; the club participates in Christmas Cheer each year; and it works with other organizations such as Salvation Army, Grace Network, Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) and Hairston Convalescent Home.

At the anniversary meeting, the group sang the garden club song “In the Garden” and then “I Surrender All.” They also recited the club creed and sang “The Negro National Anthem: Lift Every Voice and Sing,” read a prayer and heard the story of the rose.

“Its amazing hearing your mission, the things you’ve been doing and the things you’ve been doing for so long,” the mayor said. “It made me think of my childhood years when I grew up in Figsboro and I used to prime tobacco and work in corn fields and the importance of gardening.”

“At my young age, I used to always hear about the concrete jungle,” Jones said. “The work you do and the things that you guys are doing is planting seeds. And you’re planting seeds in what is now even worse or more so, the concrete jungle.”

“The concrete jungle that we have to go through is a lot better when we have people like you guys who are planting those seeds,” Jones added.

Ricard read a memorial for the four members who died last year.

“You can shed tears that they are gone or you can smile because they have lived. You can close your eyes and pray that they will come back or you can open your eyes and see all that they have left,” Ricard said. “You can cry and close your mind, be empty and turn your back or you can do what they would want: smile, open your eyes, love and go on.”