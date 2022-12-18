 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plant tips from MVHS; Horticulture students grow, package and decorate for the holidays

Get some holiday plant tips from the Magna Vista High School (MVHS) horticulture students this winter and keep your poinsettias fresh for longer.

The MVHS horticulture students grow poinsettias from seeds each year, take care of them as they grow, and when it comes time for Christmas, the plants are decorated with bows to be sold at the Magna Vista Horticulture Poinsettia Sale.

The students also make decorations such as Christmas wreaths, table arrangements and other décor items that are also for sale.

The Bassett High School (BHS) horticulture class also has a sale called the Bengal Holiday Bazaar, which is in its first year. They sold wreaths, ornaments and home décor made by BHS horticulture and agriculture students.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

