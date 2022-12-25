Playing piano since 5, Koger is now music director and plays organ

From the first time Spencer Koger heard music from the organ at Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, he knew his life’s path.

Koger grew up in Bassett and after leaving for college and then moving to the West Coast, he has returned and taken a position at First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville.

Koger began playing the piano at the age of five, learning from Claudia Deans in Bassett. Around four years after that, he heard the pipe organ at Pocahontas Baptist Church and was determined that he was “going to learn to play that one day,” he said.

Bach’s “Toccata in D” was playing at the church the first time he heard it, and “the power and the grandeur of it” just really stood out to him. “I’d never heard anything like that,” he said.

“It’s an instrument that can really provide the whole gambit of everything,” he said. “From nice, soft, quiet, meditative all the way up to this huge powerful just grand instrument that you can really just feel.”

“The piano, I can feel a little bit more … because it gives me a touch response. I can touch it softly and the key and the string react the way that I want it to,” Koger said. “The organ is trickier: You have to play with space and play with timing.”

“The piano has the keyboard and the strings, and that’s all that it has,” he said. “The pipe organ has different stops. You have a flute or maybe an oboe or trumpet … All of these different little stops make the organ different, and I can produce different sounds or textures and sort of play with the space in the room a little bit to get a specific feel.”

He grew up attending Freedom Baptist Church, went to Amazing Grace Baptist Church and then, when he was around ninth grade at Bassett High School, he began regularly attending Pocahontas Baptist Church. He started taking lessons from Peter Ramsey, the Pocahontas organist, during his junior year of high school.

He studied under Ramsey for two years before he graduated in 2017 and moved away for college to Newport News, attending Christopher Newport University for a bachelor’s degree in communications and leadership.

While there, he studied the organ under Kevin Kwan for 2 years. In 2018 he received his first position as an organist at Ghent United Methodist Church in Norfolk, where he stayed for another 2 years. After that, he set his hobby aside for a bit to focus on school.

Once he graduated, he contemplated staying in Newport News but eventually decided he would try his shot at law school. This brought him to uproot his life and move to San Francisco, California.

He said that he “loved the classes and learning, but just realized” that being an attorney wasn’t the path for him. With no concrete plans of where to go, he was encouraged by his parents, Lindy and Ronnie Koger, to come home and figure things out, so he returned to Bassett.

He began an interim position at First Presbyterian Church as the music director in January, and in May he took on the full-time position as their music director. In this position, he is in charge of all Sunday worship service music, the handbell choir, directs the church choir and any soloists at the church he also leads.

“Everything music-wise, I really take care of,” he said.

He also works for a company called PublicRelay, based in Tysons, as a media analytics account manager.

He is a member of the Smith River Singers and the Martinsville Handbell Ensemble and is involved in other church activities as well. Koger is a “huge foodie” he said and can be found at local places, breweries and wineries enjoying local food and drinks.