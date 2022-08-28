Sarah Short brings arts to kids

When Sarah Short isn’t fulfilling her duties as education coordinator at Piedmont Arts, she enjoys spending time with her family and working on her hobby farm—which includes a horse, a donkey, a peacock and goats.

“I spend a lot of my time taking care of animals,” Short said. Her peacock came to her “because he was being disruptive at his home and he needed a new one,” she laughed.

“Its just like a random menagerie of animals,” she said. “Animals keep me grounded, I think.”

She, her and their son live in Franklin County.

Short has been a middle school teacher in Franklin County and taught seventh grade for five years. Her first job in Martinsville-Henry County was as a Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) Upward Bound advisor, and after that she was a P&HCC coordinator for talent search before she took some years off to take care of her newborn son.

“When I returned to the workforce, Piedmont Arts was hiring an education coordinator,” she said. As education coordinator, Short has many responsibilities, both inside Piedmont Arts and also in Martinsville and Henry County schools.

At Piedmont Arts, Short organizes and oversees Family Day events. Held three or four times a year, these events are free and open to the public. They have different themes and community partners. Each features crafts, games, bouncy houses, live music, story times and performers.

Short also runs the Teen Arts Council. The council is made up of high school students who meet monthly and hold workshops, art projects and a yearly community project. The latest project was redoing the Discovery Room at Piedmont Arts that had not been updated in 25 years.

The students “totally refreshed” this free-to-use children’s art and play space by repainting the room, redesigning the mascot, reorganizing, cleaning and painting famous portraits with dogs instead of humans. They painted the “Pupa Lisa” instead of the Mona Lisa and the “Pup With the Pearl Earring” instead of the “Girl With the Pearl Earring.”

Another one of Short’s tasks as education coordinator is making sure that the Discovery Room is maintained by checking on the painting and craft supplies, organizing puppets and dress-up clothes and maintaining musical instruments.

“I love to tell people that it’s a free community space, because Piedmont Arts is free, always, to come in when it’s open,” Short said.

Short also arranges and gives tours of Piedmont Arts and in the future, Short said, some of the Teen Arts Council kids might be trained to give tours to middle school or younger groups. “Like anything that they want to do, I try to support them,” she said.

She also manages the free preschool programing that Piedmonts Arts offers. They have five preschool programs during the school year by different performers such as the Martinsville High School Jazz Band and Carlisle School’s Zip Zap Zop, she said.

She runs the “We Create” class at Piedmont Arts for toddlers that is hosted throughout the year and are free to members. The class is “fun, messy, keepsake art” that they can do with their parent or guardian. “We didn’t want to do ‘Mommy and Me’ because we wanted it to be more inclusive,” Short added.

Short coordinates programming as well. Currently she is organizing a program for the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge to come to Piedmont Arts to create art throughout the year. They have also had programs with Anchor House youth and P&HCC high school programming.

“The other huge part of my job is in-school education for the school system,” Short said. She coordinates a Treasure Chest program for teachers that lets students look at different cultures and is SOL-based.

This year, she said, all of their schools get at least one arts program. Some of the popular ones are Dance Espanol, Kid Pan Alley and Riddick Dance. Short is also working poetry into the schools.

Piedmont Arts has Foster Gallery Receptions to showcase work by Martinsville and Henry County schools where the students can come see their art on display like that of professional artists. Short, with the help of the Charity League of Martinsville-Henry County, coordinates these receptions.

“The education programs here at Piedmont Arts are a really valuable asset to the community because we provide free support for teachers and schools, daycares, parents caregivers of any kind to come in and experience art and boost literacy skills through that art and confidence building with these kids,” she said. “There’s just nothing like seeing a kids face light up when they walk up to the Foster Gallery and get to see their art work hanging there.”