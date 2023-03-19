Bassett pastor Susan Spangenberg thought her aid to Ukrainian refugees was just financial — but last month, she and her husband were there to help them in person.

After the war in Ukraine broke out last year, refugees spilled into border countries such as Bucharest and Romania, Spangenberg said. “Almost immediately, our people [Pocahontas Baptist Church congregation] started to talk about what we could do, and of course our first thought was money.”

Spangenberg has been the pastor of Pocahontas Baptist Church for six years and before that served on staff at Starling Avenue Baptist Church for 15 years, and her husband, Keith Spangenberg, is retired after serving as pastor of Villa Heights Baptist Church for 18 years. He now attends the church his wife pastors.

The church took offerings and raised over $9,000 to donate to the cause because there was no way to send food or other material goods, she said. The money was donated towards Ukrainian refugee relief through the Baptist General Association of Virginia (BGAV).

An anonymous donor from the BGAV then offered to fund a mission trip to Romania for the 10 churches which raised to most money for donation for Ukraine. Each participating church contributed just $500 toward the cost of the trip.

“We never thought it would result in getting to actually go,” Susan Spangenberg said. “... The Lord provided the way, so we were going.”

The Spangenbergs spent five days in Romania along with BGAV leader Craig Wadell, Skyler Daniel of Lexington, Betsy McGinnis of Rhoadsville Baptist Church, Kevin Meadows of Grandin Court Baptist Church, Sam Maxwell of Manassas, Brian Hoysa of Old Town Baptist Church, Paul Jones of Sandston Baptist Church and Ben Robertson of Bristol.

In Bucharest, the Spangenbergs spent three days at The Ruth Project packing food boxes. The Ruth Project is a 30-year-old ministry supported by the BGAV that provides educational opportunities for children of Roma, a minority group in Romania that face discrimination, Spangenberg said.

Called “4:7 boxes,” those packages of food can feed a family of four for seven days. They contain foods such as rice, pasta, canned meat, coffee, sugar, flour and canned vegetables. This BGAV team filled 253 boxes that were sent to the Ukrainian border to “war-torn areas” for families in need, she said.

The group also visited the Baptist seminary and spoke with Dean Dr. Otniel Bunaciu to hear how they receive and help refugees there and partner with The Ruth Project. In the airport before they left for Bucharest, the Spangenbergs met the Assistant Director of Ukrainian Baptists Igor Bandura who shared that since the war began over 3,000 baptisms have been conducted.

They crossed the border into Ukraine to visit a town 27 kilometers (17 miles) from Izmail, Ukraine. While there they visited the future site of a refugee relief center and dormitories that are being renovated, and they met refugees.

While there, they stayed in dormitories connected to The Ruth Project school. They had a room with two single beds, a shower and a toilet.

The food was not too different from what is served in America, Susan Spangenberg said. The main difference was that instead of items like sandwiches for lunch they had a dinner-esq meal.

She added that soup was served as an appetizer to dinner and thinking that was the main dish—many of their group took seconds not knowing that more food was coming next.

“The human family”

“The bottom line is that we’re the human family. Just because we’re halfway across the world, that doesn’t let us off the hook from any response we can make, and the Lord enabled us to make this response,” Susan Spangenberg said.

“It gave us the opportunity to have a face-to-face contact,” Keith Spangenberg said. “It’s not just this mass of people but you find out that even if you have to talk through an interpreter that they’re just another one of us.”

“People are people,” Susan Spangenberg added.

“From a church standpoint it gives us the opportunity to see firsthand how we are being the hands and the feet of helping even that far away and seeing how that actually is,” Keith Spangenberg said.

Though some mission trips involve preaching, the Spangenbergs were there to help pack supplies to send to refugees and along the way got to see where the money they had collected was going.

“Just to see this ministry of response, that ‘Here’s a need, how can we meet it’” was a powerful realization, Susan Spangenberg said. “I was really just ... Moved to see that, to hear that.”

Keith Spangenberg said seeing how the BGAV use its “network of people” to order food, pack it up and transport it over the boarders to families with personal vehicles stuck out to him.

They met a truck driver who uses his work truck to pick up supplies and bring them to The Ruth Project school to be packed up and sent across the border, he said. And once it arrived at the school, children there would help unpack it.

They both said they were impressed with the dedication of the people who help and how the system in Bucharest works.

“To see how much everybody, in any way they could, tried to help” was moving, Keith Spangenberg said.

Anyone interested in supporting Ukraine relief efforts of the Baptist church in Bucharest, Romania can donate to the BGAV online at bgav.org/donate.