Sharron White's garden has everything butterflies need - yet the butterflies aren't coming this year

When Sharron White realized she’s been seeing far fewer butterflies this year than in the past, she got concerned.

Her husband, Jack White, is from Chicago, and she was born in Tennessee but was raised in Virginia Beach. The Whites moved to Bassett from Illinois to be closer to their daughter in Salem. Jack is a captain at the Roanoke Fire Department.

Their love for creating safe and plentiful environment for wildlife didn’t begin with their move to Virginia; they moved here from a farm with horses.

For the last four years, White has cultivated a butterfly garden at their home in Bassett. Last year, the couple saw around 34 monarch cocoons, and 26 of them completed their cycle and transformed into butterflies, Sharron White said. They also previously had seen lots of swallowtail butterflies in the yard.

This year, White said, they have seen only three monarchs and four swallowtails. “We’ve had a lot of the black and yellow bumblebees, which is great,” she said. But, she said, “I can’t help but wonder if maybe from the pandemic, maybe people did more yard work and used more pesticides.”

“I’m always like ‘I hope I have enough,’” White said about her milkweed crop in past years. This year, she noticed that her milkweed was not being eaten by caterpillars as fast as it used to. Normally by now, caterpillars would have eaten all the leaves on the milkweed and the plants would have grown back a second batch of leaves — but this year’s plants still have their first leaves.

The Whites’ yard is a hub for wildlife with visits from bears of all ages, deer, bees, hummingbirds, birds of all types and, of course, butterflies. In fact, their property is certified by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife Habitat, which means that her “commitment to sustainably provide essential elements of wildlife habitat: food, water, cover and places to raise young” has been recognized, according to the certification plaque in her yard.

White has a variety of pollinator plants such as milkweed and butterfly bushes in a garden on the side of the house and multiple water dishes for animals. “The pollinator flowers feed the hummingbirds, the bees, the bumblebees, the honeybees and the butterflies,” she said. “You benefit so many species without even realizing it.”

“I couldn’t do all this if I didn’t have his support,” White said of her husband. She said that he lets her do whatever she wants on the property to keep both her and the butterflies happy, but also that they both enjoy seeing the butterflies and other wildlife.

In previous years, White has seen caterpillars eat the milkweed and make cocoons on her property while also having butterflies lay their eggs on the milkweed plant as well. This year, however, “I have yet to see any [cocoons] at all.”

“Monarchs are on the endangered species list now,” Jack White said. “They just added them this year.”

“Which is really sad,” Sharron White chimed in.

“People don’t really slow down enough to appreciate what’s around them,” White said. She has plenty of milkweed seed pods to go around and encourages people to plant some to help create a better environment and cultivate the life cycle of the monarch butterfly.

Watch the Stroller for dates and times you can pick up milkweed seed pods. The pods are still growing and drying and should be ready to share in a few weeks.