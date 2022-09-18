Slaughter, a graduate of city schools, oversees their security

Martinsville native TJ Slaughter is now in charge of making sure the the schools he grew up in are as safe as possible for the students of today.

Public service has been a family tradition through the generations. His father, Tommy Slaughter, is a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors, and his grandfather also was a government employee.

He has been employed by both the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and at the Martinsville Police Department. He is now the MCPS Director of School Safety and Emergency Management.

When Slaughter is not at work, he is usually completing projects around the house, spending time with his family and — something he says not many people know — singing country music.

Slaughter spent four years as a School Resource Officer (SRO) for Martinsville High School, giving him invaluable knowledge of the schools he now helps keep safe.

During his time as an SRO, a shooting occurred at Virginia Tech in 2007 which, he said, got him thinking about how they “could do a lot better than what we were doing at the time as far as keeping” staff and students safe.

This lead him to speak with the school superintendent at the time, and then his position came into existence. Slaughter has now been in this position for 11 years now.

With this role, he said, he wears many hats. Some of those hats include being the truancy officer, Title IX coordinator and compliance officer.

“It’s a lot of positions rolled up under one,” he said.

He said that going from his position as an SRO to his position now involved quite a “learning curve,” as with any new job. One of the main challenges was learning “school talk” verses the “law enforcement talk” that he was used to. “I thought we had a lot of acronyms in law enforcement but the school division, they’ve got us beat,” Slaughter said.

Some of the tasks that come with those roles include: ensuring safety plans are in place, completing school safety surveys, complying with regulations set by the commonwealth of Virginia, monitoring bus trackers, monitoring school cameras and even writing grants.

“We’ve been able to put a lot of stuff in place,” Slaughter said. Once the school system gets a grant, it can implement new safety measures into the schools. “Being a small school division, we are able to do a lot with less, so I think you would be hard pressed to find a school division with as many layers of security that we have.”

Slaughter also works closely with the SROs to make sure that they stay up to date and make sure that they are keeping the schools as safe as possible, he said. “They work for their departments, but as a group we work together, and we have a great working relationship with both the police department and the sheriff’s office.”

The school system has two officers from the Martinsville Police Department and two deputies from the Martinsville Sheriff’s office as SROs. Both departments are notified when a panic button is pushed. The buttons are on faculty radios and school buses.

The schools also have gunshot detection systems, an emergency notification system around all school buildings, GPS trackers on the school buses and over 300 cameras division-wide. He said that in the near future the system plans to be completely keyless because key cards are a safer option.

“I’m proud of where we’re at on the safety side of things,” he said. “I take a different stance than some other school divisions. I want parents to know what we’re doing. I want staff to know what we have in place … I think parents deserve to know what we’re doing.”