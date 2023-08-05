Logan Jones saw the importance of sports in his own childhood and now nurtures that same experience for local children at the Smith River Sports Complex.

Jones grew up in Clarksville on the outskirts of Northern Virginia and graduated from Bluestone High School before attending James Madison University to graduate in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in sports management.

He then earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Liberty University in 2013 and worked in construction for almost four years while he decided what exactly he wanted to do after school. When a position opened in Reidsville at the construction company, he ended up moving to the Martinsville area with his girlfriend, now wife, Lynn Jones.

The construction position allowed Jones to figure out what pathway he wanted to follow after getting his degrees. He spent time working in the athletics program at Longwood University for an internship and worked as a travel coach for the Piedmont Youth Soccer League, a recreational soccer league.

That league uses the sports complex facilities, which is how he heard about a position open at the Smith River Sports Complex.

Jones began working at the Smith River Sports Complex as director of programs in May 2017.

As director of programs, Jones creates Piedmont Youth league, Academy and travel sports programming at the complex; set-up work for travel soccer; facilitating registration for programs at the complex; managing the different coaches of the teams; building the different teams after players are registered; arranging sponsorships for uniforms; advertising for different deadlines and dates; and sometimes even coaching teams.

Jones also plays a hand in facilitating Smith River T-Ball which has similar duties that go along with what he does for the soccer programing with PYSL, just for baseball. He occasionally helps with concessions during games and works with the Director of Operations Huston Stutz with operations around the complex facility.

The sports complex doesn’t just stop at soccer and tee ball — it also occasionally houses ultimate Frisbee, lacrosse and football.

“For a sports complex like this, there’s not very many of them in Southwest Virginia,” Jones said. “We’re very rural based so having this many fields all in one location is kind of unusual … I think just the way our fields are and how we take care of them is something that interests some of these travelling teams.”

But the athletic journey of local kids is the most rewarding aspect to Jones.

“All in all, it really provides an avenue for playing soccer for a lot of these local kids,” Jones said. Many kids that go through soccer programming at the complex end up playing for Patrick & Henry Community College’s soccer teams or playing collegiate soccer at other universities, he added.

“One thing I can say about working here is that it’s really cool to see these kids grow and develop into just really good soccer players,” he said. Starting in 2016, Jones coached travel soccer and one thing that just hit him recently is that those kids are now juniors and seniors in high school.

“It’s difficult for me to imagine those kids in that position right now,” Jones said. “A lot of those kids turned out to be outstanding soccer players.”

His passion for sports ranges back to his childhood where he said he was always interested in any sport that had a ball or wheels.

“I’ve liked sports all my life … any 3 or 4 year old you ask them what want to be when they grow up they want to be a football quarterback or … play baseball,” Jones said. “Anything with sports you kind of get that bug at an early age.”

He played sports for the majority of his youth, playing at least three different sports per year. He was even once on three different soccer teams in one season.

“You want to make a positive impact on a lot of these kids,” Jones said. “Maybe they don’t grow up to be a soccer player but they can branch out and draw other interests in other things. You may have that one child who just plays soccer causally but at the same time they’re also getting that energy out there to where they might seek other avenues.”

“As long as we give these kids an opportunity to play and enjoy themselves, I feel like that’s something I can be very satisfied with,” he added.