The house at 1114 Sam Lions Trail was built in 1958 for Rives Brown and had been vacant for eight years before Elizabeth Joyce came in March 2017 with a Charleston, South Carolina influence through her décor.

Joyce grew up in Newport News but would visit Martinsville to see her grandparents Woody and Francis Mallory Carter.

“This house just spoke to me from the first time I saw it,” she said. In Charleston she had seen a lot of historic and rundown buildings and knew she could transform the home into what it is today.

“It had charm, but you had to see the charm,” she said.

Joyce said while making updates to the house she made efforts to maintain the integrity of the original house by not changing its structure, having the floors refinished instead of replacing them, keeping the original wallpaper in the dining room and integrating original light fixtures into her design for the home.

It took around a year and a half for the renovations to be complete. She installed air conditioning, removed 28 radiators and redid the whole kitchen. She also had the deck and porch redone, painted, added a new roof and took down six trees.

One of the reasons the home screams Charleston is that she brought all her furniture from her condominium there and decorated her home with it. She also painted the walls with some of the colors of the famous Rainbow Row, a historic row of thirteen colorful houses on East Bay Street in Charleston.

Throughout the house is a collection of art by various artists such as Sue Polansky, Steven Jordan, six pieces from James “Squeakie” Stone depicting Southern culture, and folk art from nationally known artist Nancy Thomas of Yorktown.

The sunroom features blue walls, wide open windows that let in plenty of natural lighting, a telescope, light fixtures that are original to the house and a wall displaying all the magazines Joyce has been featured in for her embroidery.

A built-in bookcase in the dining room was removed, opening up more space in the room for a China cabinet and other storage, a dining room table decorated with Joyce’s own hand embroidered napkins and chairs with embroidered J’s on them for Joyce.

The dining room also features the original wallpaper that Joyce had cleaned and is soft like fabric and padded, unlike the wallpaper of today.

Other rooms on the tour will be a den, a fully modernized kitchen and the back porch.

The Historic Garden Week Tour will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday with homes at 200 Westover Lane, 917 Mulberry Road and 1001 Cherokee Trail also on display.