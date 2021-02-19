Sovah-Martinsville nurse gets DAISY Award

Hope Barker of Sovah-Martinsville was honored recently with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 at age 33 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little-known auto-immune disease. The family wanted to recognize nurses because of the difference they had made in the lives of their patients and their families, a release said.

“Hope is the perfect candidate to receive our first DAISY Award, and I was honored to help present it to her,” Barbara Seymour, chief nursing officer at Sovah-Martinsville, said in the release. “Her positive attitude and willingness to help others is what defines being an extraordinary nurse to receive the DAISY Award. She touches the lives of so many patients and their families every single day and she deserves to be honored.”

Barker most recently touched the life of the wife of a patient she was caring for with COVID-19. The wife called to praise Barker and say she would like to nominate her for an award.

To nominate a Sovah Health nurse for the DAISY Award, visit https://www.sovahhealth.com/community/sovah-health-daisy-award.