Gardening with herbs combines kitchen and medicine cabinet utility with beauty in the landscape.

Melanie Barrow is a Henry County native who is a Horticulture Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent with a bachelor’s degree in horticulture and a master’s degree in education, both from Virginia Tech. She gave a program on herb gardening to the Piedmont Arts Guild Thursday, at its regular monthly meeting.

She began by explaining the difference between herbs and spices: Herbs can be used fresh or dry and are the leaf and stems of a plant, and spices are usually used dried and are the parts of a plant like seeds, root, barks, flowers and fruits.

Mint has a spicy sweet menthol taste. Peppermint is often used in candies and sweets, and spearmint is more versatile and often used in lamb roast and other savory dishes as well as sweets.

Peppermint is a hybrid species perennial plant with dark green leaves and reddish green stems. It has small edible purple flowers that also carry some of the minty taste of the leaves. It does best in a rich, moist soil; is best propagated by divisions or cuttings; and it’s best to renew the beds every three to four years because the plants will become woody if left too long.

Spearmint is a hardy perennial with a sweet smell. It grows best in moist soil and can be propagated with cuttings and should be renewed every three to four years. When harvesting pick the fresh leaves and leafy stem tips for use in teas, cold drinks and confectionaries. It can be used fresh, dried, whole, chopped, ground, frozen and more.

Rosemary is a hardy green shrub and can survive outside anywhere with temperatures above 5 degrees Fahrenheit. It grows best in well-drained, sunny locations with lime rich soil and can be propagated with cuttings or grown from seeds. It has a woody fragrance and a bittersweet flavor with hints of lemon and pine.

Marjoram is grown as an annual in this area and is one of the most fragrant and popular herbs. It can be grown from seeds or cuttings, with best results in colder climates. Leaves can be used fresh or dried in cooking or oils for perfumes. It has a sweet pine and citrus flavor and is usually used in savory dishes.

Oregano, also known as the pizza herb, is a perennial plant that produces white flowers. It grows well in poor soil and can be propagated by seeds, best planted 10 to 12 inches apart. Foliage can be stimulated by cutting back the flowers and replant every three to four years when the plant becomes woody.

Sage is a woody, hardy perennial plant with a wooly or soft leaf. It can be started with seeds or cuttings and need to be renewed every three to four years. The leaves should be picked before or at blooming and stems should be cut back after blooming.

The low growing and wiry thyme comes is a variety of different types such as lemon, chocolate and Greek. It grows best in light soils, can be propagated with cuttings or seeds and can be used as an edging plant along paths. The leafy top and flower clusters should be cut after first blossoms open and dry.

Basil is an annual plant that grows up to 18 inches tall with light green, broad leaves and white or purple flowers. It grows easily from seeds and may lose flavor if the plant grows too lush. Leaves can be picked around six weeks after planting, and they should be cut just before flowers open to be dried.

Lavender is a bushy, strong scented perennial herb with purple flowers. It thrives in moist soil and can grow in anything from poor to moderately fertile soil as long as it is well drained. It can be propagated by division or cuttings and needs at least 6 to 8 hours of sunlight each day.

Parsley is an herb that is traditionally not meant to be eaten, only used as garnish or as a palette cleanser. It is a hardy biennial that should be cut when the leaves are “of suitable size” and can be used fresh or dry, Barrow said.

Cilantro is an annual herb also known as Chinese parsley. All parts of the plant are edible and will grow best in full sun, though it can handle some shade. Stems should be cut near ground level. It has pungent aroma and a citrusy flavor that is perceived by some as a soapy taste.

Coriander is the seed of the cilantro plant that can be harvested by clipping the brown, round seed heads when they are ready or when the head is loose. It tastes of lemon and sage. Since it loses flavor quickly once it’s ground, it is better to store coriander as whole seeds and grind them as needed.

Fennel has notes of celery and licorice and is a perennial plant that is usually grown as an annual in this area. It grows around 3 to 4 feet tall, the leaves are divided threadlike and can be grown from seeds in the spring time. It is commonly used as a condiment or eaten like celery and has an anise flavor.

Dill is a popular herb that is easily grown from seeds and is a good plant to have in a butterfly garden as it provides a food source for caterpillars. For best results, pick leaves just as the flowers open. Its seeds and leaves are commonly used for favoring pickles, sauerkraut and beet dishes.

Nasturtium is in the cabbage family and is a decorative garden annual as well as an herb. It grows best in full sun but can survive some shade and average, well-drained garden soils. For the best tasting leaf, keep the plant well-watered. It is commonly used in salads of all kinds, seafood dishes and on a sandwhich.

Barrow added that when herbs have gone bad, they will start to taste like hay.