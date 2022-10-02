Storytelling is not a lost art

Storyteller Gale Buck has been living in Martinsville since December of 2021 and now he is searching for local writers and storytellers to collaborate and socialize with.

Buck and his wife Christy Buck live in a house off of Mulberry Road and found Martinsville after searching for a quiet place to move to after years in metropolitan Raleigh, North Carolina. “We’re still exploring and hopefully we’ll explore for another 10 or 15 years,” Buck said.

Buck said that he started storytelling when he was 19 years old; he just didn’t know it at the time.

He would go to elementary schools to play for the children in his traditional Robertson tartan as a cultural art presentation that ties in with his storytelling skills with stories of the life and history of Great Highland bagpipes.

“Some of it was true, some of it wasn’t, some of it was pure legend,” Buck said.

He has been playing the bagpipes for over 30 years. He learned to play with the North Carolina State University Pipes and Drums which is the state’s oldest continuously running pipe and drum band, founded in 1968.

He began storytelling formally in 2010 when he started to work in telling Christmas stories. He learned from another Santa about storytelling guilds and then looked into them. From there, the world of storytelling expanded — he joined a guild, went to storytelling festivals and he later even went on to compete in storytelling competitions.

“Storytelling is telling a tale, telling a story,” Buck said. “It could be history, it could be science, it could be sales … People use storytelling all the time without realizing.”

When Buck tells stories, both in his writing and his storytelling, he tends to lean towards fantasy stories, he said. He added that it is common for storyteller to begin by telling stories based off of his or her past, but that he personally never took that route.

“I deal more with fantasy and magic and especially … working with the magic of Christmas,” Buck said. Buck said that, ironically, he used to not like Christmas very much, but his wife’s love for it rubbed off on him.

He has now written a whole line of books on the lineage of Santa’s Woodsmen, the magic of Christmas other stories of Santa. When he does storytelling around Christmas, he wears a wonderful Santa suit that was hand-made by his wife. “I have Santas who are jealous of that suit, and some of them have even upgraded theirs when I show up in mine,” Buck said.

But, Buck said, he prefers to tell stories in his green suit as Santa’s 13th woodsman because, “As Santa’s woodsman, I can tell a whole lot more about Santa himself and I can share the secrets without getting real personal.”

The Woodsmen are employed by Santa and know information about him that Buck shares in his stories.

“There are many times when he’s talking to people, I see adults just totally going with it,” Christy Buck said on his storytelling abilities. “One day, one of them said, ‘Is he telling me the truth?’”

“I am 100% sane,” Gale Buck said. “I do not really live in a world, but the world that I live in, most people would say, is I guess fantasy or make believe, because they have lost touch with the magic of life … If you accept the magic of life in everything that’s around you, oh, it’s a glorious world.”

“Stories are all around you,” Buck added. “All you have to do is sit back and let them introduce themselves.”

To find out more information or to contact Buck, visit www.woodsmanstories.com and click on the picture of the big chair; visit www.woodsmanstories.com/mville.html or email directly at gale@woodsmanstories.com.

Once Buck has gauged the community interest, he will then get started on posting dates and times for meetings for people interested in a storytelling guild.