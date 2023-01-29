Strayer bittersweet about retirement

Sandy Strayer has been connected to Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) for almost the entirety of her life—and now she plans to retire and explore new ways to spend her time.

As a child, Strayer started school in Wanda Strange’s kindergarten class at Ridgeway Elementary School. “She set the foundation,” Strayer said. “Elementary teachers are so important.”

She graduated from Drewry Mason High School in one of the last classes to graduate before the school transitioned to a middle school. Now it is an elementary school.

Henry County schools also meant a lot to her parents. Her father, Thomas Cox, was in the first graduating class of Drewry Mason High School. Her mother, the late Glenda Cox, was a custodian at Magna Vista High School. “My parents both loved—they valued education very much so,” Strayer said. “That’s probably why I’m here.”

Strayer met Dr. Joseph DeVault when she was elementary school. When she attended Drewy Mason, he was the principal there. “I just loved him,” Strayer said. “I thought, ‘I wanna be like him.’” She would end up working with him when he was on the HCPS board.

She attended college at Radford University for four years, then returned to Henry County, where she taught government and helped with cheerleading, tennis and drama at Bassett High School (BHS). “I had these wonderful kids. I taught all seniors and it was just great,” she said.

Next, she was asked to work as assistant principal at Fieldale-Collinsville High School. When the school consolidated with BHS, she became assistant principal of BHS. She was the principal of Collinsville Primary School, which used to be behind the John Redd Smith Elementary School building.

“It [Collinsville Primary] was wonderful,” Strayer said. “I always wanted children and it was the perfect timing because then I all of the sudden had over 300 and they loved, loved, loved on you.”

Her next positions were director of secondary instruction CTE, director of K-12 instruction CTE, assistant superintendent of instruction, assistant superintended of operations and administrative services. She became the school system’s superintendent five years ago.

When she met her husband, Seth Strayer, she said, he told her “‘I thought you had a bunch of kids’” because of how she spoke about her former students.

“I’m very passionate about helping people,” she said. “I think everybody has strengths … and you use peoples’ strengths to overcome their weaknesses, and that’s what school’s all about: How do we provide skills and opportunities to kids to strengthen what they have already.”

“I’m so passionate about helping people because I think along the way that’s what happened to me,” Strayer added. “I’m a child of poverty and along the way so many people, my family and my friends and people that surrounded me, gave me opportunities, supported me; they loved me and they inspired me.

“And that’s why I am where I am and that is definitely why I went into education,” she said.

The 53-year-old will officially be retiring from her position on June 30 to dedicate more time to her father. “It’s kind of scary to leave it,” she said. “I hope that retirement will let me have more time to bask in the sunshine, I love the sunshine, and do things outside and dance,” Strayer said.

She dances — as seen in Dancing for the Arts in 2022 — bakes cookies and brownies and likes to cook traditional Southern meals that remind her of what her mother cooked when she was growing up.

Through her time working in HCPS, she has cultivated relationships in every position she held and this has gotten her invited to kids’ birthday parties, sporting events at schools, weddings of former students and class reunions.

“I think those relationships have been forged forever,” Strayer said. She finds those relationships even when she grabs lunch out at Famous Subs and Jerry’s Pizza.

Famous Subs is owned by the father of one of her students from Collinsville Primary School, and Jerry’s Pizza is owned by some of her former students from Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and Bassett High School.

“It seems like everywhere you go, I taught everybody,” Strayer said.