Pam “Spanke” Williams began bowling in high school and now she’s passionate about helping children get similar experiences with the pastime.

The Martinsville native is a 1977 graduate of Martinsville High School. Her parents are the late Frank and Blanche Williams, and her siblings are Betty Aldridge and Robert Williams.

She went to work at the age of 16 at what was at the time Sale Knitting Company but had been Pannill Knitting Company and is now Tultex Corporation. She worked there for 21 years in the folding centers.

She also worked at Bassett Furniture and Lowe’s but said “the biggest part of my life has been bowling.”

She started bowling in high school, joined a league while working at Sale Knitting Company and then didn’t ever stop. “It’s all about fellowship,” she said.

Even though Williams is technically retired, she has worked for Will Pearson for a number of years now and is now the Sportlanes director of bowling. She also portrays the character Penny the Bowling Pin — and will be Blaze the Bowling Ball in the near future.

As Penny, Williams goes out to locations costumed as a white bowling pin with red horizontal stripes. The purpose is to advertise bowling to engage the community and bring people to the bowling experience. She also visits places such as hospitals and nursing homes dressed as Penny.

The best part of being Penny is children’s reactions to her costume and the smiles it puts on their faces, she said.

She has worked at Sportlanes on and off over the years before coming back to what she called her “dream job” that she has now.

She had worked as a manager at Sportlanes for 5 years before she got a job at Druid Lanes Bowling on Spruce Street. That is where Tequila’s Sports Bar and Grill just opened.

When Sportlanes’ opened it’s cafe, Ten Pin Café, it was named by Williams herself.

Williams left Sportlanes before the pandemic to deal with health issues. When she came back the short order restaurant had evolved from hamburgers and hot dogs to a full- blown barbecue spot now called Bowl-B-Q Smokehouse and Bar, even though the Ten Pin Café sign is still displayed in the building.

“I can’t complain at all,” Williams said. Barbecue is, after all, one of her favorite foods.

At one time, Williams said, the Henry County Youth Association, now the United States Bowling Congress Southwest Region, had 150 children participating in bowling its bowling league. She did a term as president of the youth association when Sportlanes, Druid Lanes Bowling and the Stuart bowling alley were all under the same association.

When she was younger, Williams competed in local and state tournaments for bowling and was even awarded first place in Henry County one year. Though she’s never bowled a score of 300, she got pretty close with a high of 279.

“My average ain’t like it used to be,” Williams said. “But I have a lot of fun. That’s the main thing with bowling – as long as you’re having fun.”

She was on the Virginia State 600 Bowling Club board, used to bowl four nights a week, would coach children to bowl every Saturday morning and has been involved with various bowling leagues in her life. She said once the summer starts she’ll bowl again.

She also hopes to restart youth bowling camps at Sportlanes to cause a resurgence of interest in bowling in the younger demographic. The camps would teach the fundamentals of bowling, she added.

Williams is an active member in the Eagles Club, which she joined four and a half years ago, and is a member of the ladies auxiliary board to that club. “They’re all about people helping people,” she said. “We just kind of work together to do fundraisers to help people out.”

When she’s not working, she loves being in the outdoors and traveling all over Virginia, and to some locations in Tennessee and South Carolina, but her favorite place to visit is the beach.

“I love the mountains, no doubt,” she said. “But I also love the water. Get me to the beach.”