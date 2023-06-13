TODAY’S WORD is terricolous. Example: A large patch of terricolous moss grew in the shade of the old shed.

MONDAY’S WORD was coquettish meaning characteristically flirtatious, especially in a teasing, lighthearted manner. Example: She finished telling her riveting story with only a coquettish wink, leaving her audience begging to know the ending.

All in the family

Rudy Law, a Bassett native who lives in Summitville, Indiana now, tells the Stroller his dad bought a brand new red Pontiac Firebird in 1978 from Lester & Mills Pontiac AMC dealership in Martinsville.

When his dad passed away in 1996, his mom gave Rudy the car and then he gave it to his son.

A couple of years later, Rudy said he bought it back from his son and on Saturday, he gave it to his granddaughter, Scarlet.

The 45-year-old car only has 87,000 miles on it, says Rudy.

“I have enjoyed this car all my life. I was 17 the first time I saw it and I’ll be 62 this month,” Rudy said. “I have always thought of my ownership as a stewardship of someone else’s car and I am glad to see it in the hands of the fourth generation to own it.”

A leader

“The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” — John Maxwell

Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier is surrounded by Root, Sam Lions, Lakeview and Corn Tassel trails in Martinsville, but did you know the beautiful lake was man-made in 1956?

The Stroller stumbled onto “The History of Lake Lanier” by Rives S. Brown, a local real estate company, and learned that the original land owner of the property was none other than the famous colonist, Patrick Henry.

As the story goes, Daniel Lanier bought the land from Patrick Henry and turned it into a farm and eventually Rives S. Brown (the man) inherited it.

In 1938 plans for a residential community complete with a man-made lake were underway. Housing was a priority with the anticipation of new families moving to the area with the opening of the DuPont plant.

So in 1956, Lake Lanier was created. Today it encompasses 26 acres and reaches a depth of 33 feet. A spillway on the southeast side borders Forest Park Country Club and empties into Mulberry Creek, a short distance away.

Lake Lanier is home to ducks, deer, turtles and eagles. Migrating mallards are seen there along with other wildlife attracted to the water from the natural woodlands that surround the lake.

Today, the lake is managed by the Lake Lanier Association, a volunteer group that takes it upon itself oversee the water and the land that surrounds it.

Members who use the lake, pay yearly dues, and membership is generally restricted to residents who live in the area.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The ancient city of Rome is traditionally said to be built on seven hills.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What fruit is sometimes called a “cooking banana?”