TODAY’S WORD is haplotype. Example: The Y-chromosome samples from subjects in southern Europe and the Middle East all had the same haplotype, pointing to a common ancestor in ancient Africa.

MONDAY’S WORD was immensurable meaning incapable of being measured; limitless. Example: Without the use of sonar to detect distance, the furthest depths of the ocean would still seem immensurable to scientists today.

What’s in a name?

Sometimes we get so used to saying the name of something that we forget it actually stands for something.

Take CVS for instance; we have two of these stores in Martinsville, another one in Collinsville and another in Bassett, but have you ever wondered what “CVS” stood for?

Surely it must stand for something, because “CVS” is not a word. You can’t even pronounce it. The only thing you can do is say each letter.

As it turns out, the first CVS store opened in Lowell, Massachusetts and it was called “Consumer Value Store.” The business sold health and beauty products and within a year the business changed the name to “CVS.”

In 1967 CVS added pharmacies within the stores and by the time it was 25 years old, there were 750 stores across the U.S. and sales were almost $1.6 billion.

CVS has acquired many well-known pharmacies over the years, including Peoples Drugs, Revco and Eckerd drug stores.

What he said

Andy Griffith imparted words of wisdom on regular occasion while playing Sheriff Andy Taylor on the Andy Griffith Show during the 1960s.

Asked in one episode what he thought about giving children more freedom as compared to raising them with a stern hand, Griffith said:

“No I’m afraid it don’t work that way. You can’t let a young’un decide for himself. He’ll grab at the first flashy thing with shiny ribbons on it. Then when he finds out there’s a hook in it, it’s too late. Wrong ideas come packaged with so much glitter it’s hard to convince them that other things might be better in the long run. All a parent can do is say ‘wait’ and ‘trust me,’ and try to keep temptation away.”

The future

In 1967 famed newscaster Walter Cronkite suggested that by 2000 the home of the future would have devices that would allow us to watch television, movies in color, read news from all over the world and check the latest weather forecast.

We would be able to see the people we talk to on the telephone and not all of us would have to go to work because the work would come to us.

Quote of the day

“What this country needs is more free speech worth listening to.” — Hansell B. Duckett

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Diamonds are found in the Namib desert in Africa. Diamond mining began in the Southern Namib in the early 1900s and soon spread offshore. The country is also rich in mineral resources, including deposits of copper, zinc, gold and uranium.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Autophobia is the fear of what?