TODAY’S WORD is Jugendstil. Example: The old movie theater’s lobby reflected Jugendstil, with bold curves and detailed flowers adorning the wallpaper.

TUESDAY’S WORD was terricolous meaning living on or in the ground. Example: A large patch of terricolous moss grew in the shade of the old shed.

Flag Day

Flag Day is celebrated in the United States on June 14. It was on this date in 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, that the flag of the United States was adopted.

President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation in 1916 that officially established June 14 as Flag Day and in 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt launched an international “United Flag Day” as a day to celebrate solidarity among the World War II Allies.

Locally, a Flag Day Ceremony will be held at the Martinsville Municipal Building at 1 p.m. this afternoon. The event is sponsored by the Patrick Henry National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in conjunction with Martinsville Uptown and Woodmen Life of Martinsville.

Big money in baseball

This year’s baseball season is well underway and MyProtein has compiled a list of the most expensive stadiums where the game is played.

Unsurprisingly, the Yankees have the most expensive stadium, coming in at a whopping $3.2 billion. Though Yankee Stadium opened in 2009, it still cost an eye-watering $2.3 billion back then.

In second place is the Rogers Centre, home of the Toronto Blue Jays at $1.3 billion. The stadium boasts a 348-room hotel attached to it, from which 70 lucky guests can see the field from the comfort of their own rooms.

Third place goes to the Texas Rangers and their stadium, Globe Life Field, which cost $1.2 billion to build.

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals round out the top five, with their stadiums City Field and Nationals Park costing $1.2 billion and $971 million, respectively.

Fraud alert

AARP Virginia tells the Stroller more than 369,000 incidents of financial abuse targeting older adults are reported to authorities in the U.S. each year, causing an estimated $4.8 billion in losses.

Tomorrow is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and would be a good time to encourage your loved one to designate someone they trust to help them with financial decisions.

The federal government’s Eldercare Locator can help you find free or low-cost legal assistance. Suggest they add a trusted contact for their financial institutions if the are unreachable or if questionable activity is detected. A trusted contact is not able to make transactions, but the financial institution can disclose some account information to them.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A plantain is sometimes referred to as a “cooking banana.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When Christopher Columbus sailed to America, what was the first region he arrived in?