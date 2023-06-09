TODAY’S WORD is écossaise. Example: The couples prepared to dance the écossaise by forming two parallel lines.

THURSDAY’S WORD was alley-oop, a word used as a shout of encouragement, exhortation, or the like, especially when coordinating efforts to lift a heavy object. Example: “Alley-oop,” cried the vaudeville performer, as his co-stars struggled to lift the piano he was sitting on.

Popular fruits

Earlier this week we found out the most popular flower in Virginia is the lavender and today we turn to the most popular fruits.

Thanks to a study conducted by health and fitness experts at Total Shape, the Stroller has learned that, by far, the apple is the most popular fruit here in the commonwealth. Ranked second is the mango and third is the banana.

The Virginia Apple Board says the most popular apple varieties grown in our home state include the Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Rome, Stayman, Gala, Windsap, York, Granny Smith, Jonathan, Fuji and Ginger Gold.

The folks at Total Shape say there are more than 100 types of apples here in the United States and more than 750 varieties in the world.

The Stroller remembers the old saying “An apple a day keeps the doctor away,” alluding to the belief that the apple, and fruits in general, are good for you and promote good health when consumed.

Big cats

Let it be known that the Stroller might be the only one to remind you that there are not many days left for us all to get our tigers, lions and other big cats registered.

I’m not kidding, the clock is ticking for all private owners to register their big cats with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Registration is required by June 18 under the federal Big Cat Public Safety Act passed in December.

The law allows current private owner to keep their big cats if they are properly registered, but it also makes it illegal for anyone else to own big cats including lions, tigers, leopards, snow leopards, clouded leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, cougars, or hybrids of these species.

The Stoller thinks this is a good thing. A wild animal owned by an amateur is not only dangerous for the owner, but potentially for others to live nearby.

Why is it hazy?

A reader asked the Stroller on Wednesday why the skies in Patrick County were so hazy. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says it’s mostly due to smoke from Canadian wildfires and a weak weather system that has moved our way.

The Stroller found an air quality map on the DEQ website and on Wednesday is showed unhealthy conditions in Northern Virginia and not good for people with respiratory conditions in other areas of the state. Although haze is present here, the air quality is still good, according to the DEQ.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Famous golf player Jack Nicklaus was nicknamed “Golden Bear.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the Pillsbury Doughboy’s real name?