TODAY’S WORD is snollygoster. Example: The snollygoster managed to convince much of the audience that his political rivals were responsible for his own errors in judgment.

FRIDAY’S WORD was banderole, meaning a small flag or steamer fastened to a lance or masthead. Example: The long, thin banderoles flapped in the breeze as the ship docked in the harbor.

Father’s Day

We can thank Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington for today being recognized as Father’s Day. She is said to have had the idea in 1909 of creating this day to honor one’s father, or relevant father figure, while listening to a sermon on Mother’s Day, which was just emerging as a holiday.

A recent survey by TopCashback found among 1,640 adults polled, over three-quarter (76%) of Americans say their favorite part about Father’s Day is spending time with family.

An outdoor event such as BBQing was planned by 29% of the respondents, followed by calling (22%), visiting (21%) and meeting virtually (8%).

The majority of people said they did not believe gift-giving was important on Father’s Day, but if they did, $51 to $100 was the right amount to spend.

The survey shows most people credit fathers with teaching them how to fix things, how to drive, how to ride a bike, or how to manage finances.

If something breaks, a father is called 81% of the time and the majority agreed that dad is the one in the family that possesses superior grilling skills.

Iconic building for sale

Elle Wilk of Long & Foster held an open house on Thursday for the iconic orange and white, three-story building at the corner of Main and Bridge streets uptown.

The Stroller learned that the building is up for sale for the first time in over 40 years.

The building originally housed the Kerfott Family Pharmacy in 1914 and was an all-brick structure, but in the early 1960s it was given its current facade, typical of the mid-century modern style of the era.

With the historical incentives available to uptown business owners, there has been some buzz about the possibility of peeling what some think is now a gaudy exterior and restoring the building back to its original brick face.

“I have been praying for someone to buy that wonderful building and remove that gosh-awful facade,” wrote Beverly Belcher Woody.

“I am all for removing the present facade,” writes Jan Mackell Collins. “The original facade looks just gorgeous.”

Quote of the day

“If we worked on the assumption that what is accepted as true really is true, then there would be little hope for advance.” Orville and Wilbur Wright

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: An adult male turkey is called a tom or gobbler and a juvenile is a jake. In case you’re interested, the female juvenile is a jennie and the adult is a hen.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Mulligan” is a word commonly used in what game?