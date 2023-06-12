TODAY’S WORD is coquettish. Example: She finished telling her riveting story with only a coquettish wink, leaving her audience begging to know the ending.

SUNDAY’S WORD was hadal, of or relating to the greatest ocean depths, below approximately 20,000 feet. Example: No sunlight can ever penetrate the hadal trenches of the Pacific Ocean.

School Board vacancies

Have you ever thought about serving on the local school board? Well, if you’re a city resident, now’s your chance.

A public hearing will be held during the Martinsville City Council meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers for the purpose of receiving names of citizens interested in serving on the Martinsville City School Board.

There are five members that serve on the Board, and it’s unusual that three seats will need to be filled this time, two with full three-year terms and one unexpired term that ends June, 2024.

Here’s the way it works: The names of interested candidates must be mentioned at the public hearing. The candidate may declare his or her interest, or a proxy may mention the name of the person to be considered.

All-American City

The Stroller was thinking about the time when Look Magazine named the city of Martinsville an All-American City.

The year was 1970 when Ted Modzelewski traveled from the magazine’s offices in New York City to Martinsville and presented the first copy of the week’s edition of the magazine naming Martinsville as the winner. Mayor Fred T. Rinick and Former Mayor J. Frank Wilson were on hand to receive the honor on behalf of the City.

An article in the magazine discussed integration of the YMCA in Martinsville and programs to help parolees.

For those of you who don’t remember Look magazine, it was a biweekly, general-interest magazine that emphasized photographs and photojournalism. The magazine began in 1937 and ended the year after it named Martinsville and All-American City.

Did you know?

Is it “traveled” or “travelled?” According to Reader’s Digest it’s both. The same word, spelled two different ways, means the same thing and neither is strictly speaking “correct” or “incorrect.” So it’s not a battle of travelled vs traveled, but rather a question of who will be reading what you write, says the magazine.

And since we commented about the demise of Look Magazine, we should also point out that Reader’s Digest began in 1922 and is still going strong over 100 years later. In fact, the Encyclopedia Britannica says it probably has the largest circulation of any periodical in the world.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Rio Grande is the river located along the southern border of Texas. It originates in the San Juan Mountains of southern Colorado and empties into the Gulf of Mexico.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which city is traditionally said to be built on seven hills?