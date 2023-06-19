TODAY’S WORD is immensurable. Example: Without the use of sonar to detect distance, the furthest depths of the ocean would still seem immensurable to scientists today.

SUNDAY’S WORD was snollygoster meaning a clever, unscrupulous person. Example: The snollygoster managed to convince much of the audience that his political rivals were responsible for his own errors in judgment.

Juneteenth’s historical legacy

The evening of Jan. 1, 1863 is known as Freedom’s Eve, the night African Americans waited to hear that the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect.

At midnight, all enslaved people in states that were in rebellion were declared legally free. But a declaration does not necessarily equate with reality and such was the case here.

Territory under Confederate control was still not free. The last state to fall was Texas, where freedom didn’t come until this day in 1865.

In Galveston Bay, Texas, about 2,000 troops arrived and announced that by executive decree, enslaved people in the state were free. And that’s how today came to be known as “Juneteenth.”

Juneteenth is considered to be our country’s second independence day and has been long celebrated in the African American community.

In 2020, amid the nationwide protests after the police killings of several Black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, President Joe Biden responded by signing legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021.

Renters and pets

A new study shows that over 219,000 pets owners in Virginia are hiding them from landlords.

The Stroller was surprised to learn that there are 86 million households in America that have a pet, and one in three of the occupants are renters.

A survey of 3,000 pet owning tenants by Agent Advice discovered that 18% had pets, but didn’t tell the landlord. In Virginia that number grows to 21% and that equates to an estimated 219,327 pets without permission.

There is a fairly wide disparity in the survey going from only 4% of guilty pet owners in Indiana to 50% in Vermont.

It is estimated that in Virginia about 58% of landlords do not permit renters to have pets and yet, property management companies seem to be coming to realize they are excluding good renters by doing so.

Exceptions are always the case, but Circle Property Management in Virginia says they’ve found the majority of people with pets tend to be highly responsible, taking extra good care of the property they rent.

Quote of the day

“Life is like an onion. You peel it off one layer at a time, and sometimes you weep.” Carl Sandburg

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Mulligan” is a word commonly used in the game of golf and it means to allow the replay of the first tee shot.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What precious stones are found in the Namib desert in Africa?