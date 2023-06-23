TODAY’S WORD is craic. Example: The recent graduates smiled sadly as they agreed that they would miss the craic.

THURSDAY’S WORD was tintinnabulation meaning the ringing or sound of bells. Example: A tintinnabulation resounded from the front desk as the guests tried to alert the hotel staff of their arrival.

Left or right

Earlier this week, our trivia question involved the part of the brain that was responsible for logic and rational thought. (See the answer at the end of today’s Stroller). This made the Stroller think about having heard some people say that they are more of a right-brain or a left-brain thinker. There are even online tests to determine what you are.

According to verywellmind.com, people described as left-brain thinkers are told they have strong math and logic skills while right-brain thinkers are said to have talents that are more on the creative side of things.

The theory explains people who are dominantly right-brained are better at recognizing faces, expressing motions, creating music, reading emotions, appreciating color, using imagination and being intuitive and creative, while a dominantly left-brained person is better with language, logic, critical thinking, numbers and reasoning.

Much of this school of thought originated with the work of Roger W. Sperry, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1981. But more recent studies have debunked much of the right-brain vs. left-brain theory. Regardless, the popularity of the theory persists.

Despite beliefs, everyone agrees that a healthy brain is important and five important things to accomplish this are: regular physical exercise, keep mentally active with challenging mental exercises, socialize regularly, eat a healthy diet and be sure to get enough rest.

The airplane

The Stroller was strolling around the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer recently and happened upon an experienced pilot explaining to a young man who was interested in learning how to fly.

“So tell me, what is the best airplane crash?” asked the pilot.

“I don’t know,” said the young man.

“One you can walk away from,” said the pilot.

Then the pilot leaned over and said to the young man: “And the propeller is really nothing more than a big fan in front of the plane to keep the pilot cool. When it stops, you can actually see the pilot start sweating.”

A picture

A young lady visiting Japan for the summer sent her parents a picture of the Japanese sunset. Just 20 minutes later, she said, they sent her a picture in reply of the sunrise over the ocean at Myrtle Beach.

Quote of the day

“If you do not change directions, you might end up where you are heading.” — Lao Tzu

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The left side of the brain is responsible for logic and rational thought.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many honeybees does it take to make one teaspoon of honey?