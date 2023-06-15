TODAY’S WORD is katabatic. Example: The katabatic gusts rushed down the mountain, burying the village with the snow they carried along.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was Jugendstil, a style of fine and applied art characterized by curvilinear motifs, as practiced in German-speaking countries. Example: The old movie theater’s lobby reflected Jugendstil, with bold curves and detailed flowers adorning the wallpaper.

Magna Carta Day

Today is Magna Carta Day. The phrase is in Latin and means Great Charter and serves to be one of the most important documents in the political history of Great Britain and the United Kingdom, not to mention many governments around the world.

King John signed the Magna Carta on this day in 1215. The document outlined the rights of the common people and the limitations of the monarchy. Over 800 years later it still serves as the basis for civil liberties around the world.

Nature Photography Day

Today is also Nature Photography Day, a day to celebrate the people who are able and enjoy capturing nature’s beauty in the eye of a camera.

Doing so allows the rest of us to appreciate the moments of beauty in the world and it’s preservation in a picture of the amazing power of nature.

The North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) established Nature Photography Day as a way to help bring awareness to the photography of nature. So use this as a good excuse to get out in nature today, take a closer look and then capture the moment for the memories.

Lobster Day

The Stroller just has to mention that today is also National Lobster Day. The Stroller loves lobster, one of the most decadent and delicious seafood items that money can buy. Served with an abundance of lemon and butter, lobster ranks as one of the most delectable dishes in modern cuisine.

The lobster today is considered a luxury food, a delicacy, but that’s not always been the case. Prior to the 19th century, lobster was shunned by all except the lower classes and often eaten by the servants and prisoners.

At one time, the lobster was considered hardly fit to eat and considered best used for fish bait or fertilizer.

Restaurant for sale

The Martinsville-Henry County EDC has posted notice that the old Ridgeway Drive-In is for sale. Famous for its short-order grill with burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes, the unique characteristic of this place is that it was take-out only, no dine-in.

The business is in a high-traffic area and a loyal customer base and the purchase includes equipment in good working condition, the building, a small lot and, of course, the business itself.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Italian explorer Christopher Columbus made landfall in the New World first in what is now the Bahamas.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which U.S. President ended our participation in the Vietnam War?