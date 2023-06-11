TODAY’S WORD is hadal. Example: No sunlight can ever penetrate the hadal trenches of the Pacific Ocean.

Popular dog breeds

This past week we learned the most popular fruit in Virginia is the apple and the most popular flower is the lavender. Today we take a look at the most popular dog breeds here in our home state according to MyPetChild.

In seven out of seven major cities in Virginia, including Richmond, Norfolk and Virginia Beach, the cane corso is the most searched dog breed.

The Stroller found out the cane corso is an Italian breed of mastiff, whose lineage dates back to ancient Roman times, and whose name roughly translates from Latin to mean ‘bodyguard dog.’

The corsi, whose lifespan is between nine and 12 years, are typically muscular in frame and their protective nature makes them a great family dog, provided they are property socialized.

Next is the French bulldog, ranking as the second most searched for breed in six cities.

The French Bulldog is a result of crossbreeding toy bulldogs imported from England with French ratters. The breed, which was the most popular in 2022 by number of American Kennel Club registrations, typically have a large, squared head and heavy wrinkles above a short snubby nose.

French bulldogs are also characterized by their bat like ears and typically live for between 10 and 12 years.

Third is the Australian shepherd, ranking as the second most searched in three cities.

This breed’s name is somewhat misleading as they were actually developed in California during the 19th Century and are believed to have come from a variety of herding dogs, imported to the state from Australia and New Zealand. These long-haired working ranch dogs are very intelligent and have maintained their natural impulse to herd.

No-kill shelters

While we’re on the subject of dogs, did you know Virginia now has an 86% save rate for shelter dogs and cats? That’s according to the annual data report from Best Friends Animal Society.

Unfortunately, shelters in the U.S. had a setback in 2021, with an increase to around 378,000 dogs and cats killed, up from 355,000 in the prior year.

In Virginia, 69% of the shelters are now no-kill and that includes the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

Furball

And speaking of the SPCA, don’t forget about the Purrty in Pink 10th annual Furball at Chatmoss Country Club on June 17. First prize is a $5,000 custom diamond necklace!

