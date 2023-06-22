TODAY’S WORD is tintinnabulation. Example: A tintinnabulation resounded from the front desk as the guests tried to alert the hotel staff of their arrival.

A car’s color

Who would believe that the color of a car can cost a consumer as much as $5,000?

The Stroller was surprised to learn of a new study by iSeeCars that analyzed the prices of more than 1.3 million vehicles and determined which colors have the most impact on a vehicle’s resale value in our part of the state.

The average three-year depreciation for cars in this area is 21.6%, or $8,724. But a silver car depreciates 23.2%, or $8,960, making it the worst color for preserving resale value.

The colors of black, gray, and white were all above the average while brown, gold, beige, purple, red, blue, green and orange were all below the average.

By far the best color for keeping as much resale value as you can is yellow at 16.5%.

Our color preference is close with the rest of the country with yellow topping both lists.

The Stroller wondered why yellow retains the top ranking, and it was explained that it’s not so much that the color is more popular, but because it is uncommon, giving a car buyer the impression it is rare and, therefore, more valuable.

Buyers looking for more mainstream colors that will perform well in retaining value should consider red and white, said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “These colors aren’t as extreme as yellow or orange, likely making them more palatable to the average consumer.”

Gas prices

Now that summer is here, that summer vacation may be just around the corner for you.

Gasbuddy’s survey of 4,081 gas stations released Tuesday shows average gasoline prices in Virginia have risen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.34.

The cheapest gas in our area as reported to Gasbuddy on Tuesday was Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard at $3.16, 58 Market on A.L. Philpott Highway at $3.12, Pure in Axton at $3.10 and Market Square on E. Market Street at $3.08.

Octoberfest

This year’s Octoberfest in uptown Martinsville is set for Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors must register by June 29 in order to participate. Call 276-632-5688 or email kimberly@mhcchamber.com to get an application.

