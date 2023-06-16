TODAY’S WORD is banderole. Example: The long, thin banderoles flapped in the breeze as the ship docked in the harbor.

THURSDAY’S WORD was katabatic, meaning (of a wind or air current) moving downward or down a slope. Example: The katabatic gusts rushed down the mountain, burying the village with the snow they carried along.

When Hollywood came to Martinsville

Back in 1973 a movie was released based on the true story of NASCAR driver Junior Johnson. None other than film star Jeff Bridges played Johnson in the movie (character name: Junior Jackson).

The movie was based on an essay by Tom Wolfe called “The Last American Hero” and the movie was given the same title.

In addition to other actors such as Ned Beatty, Gary Busey and Gregory Walcott, did you know it also featured the legendary Lewis Compton from Martinsville?

Compton was a well-known radio personality in the area and was referred to affectionately as “The Mouth of the South.”

Compton was also the track announcer at the Martinsville Speedway for many years and fell right in with the celebrities who played in the movie. In fact, he played the part of ... you guessed it ... track announcer in the movie.

If you’ve never seen the movie or want to see it again, search your favorite streaming service. The Stroller is told it’s still available to watch.

Religious freedom

In 1605, the newly appointed Emperor Jahangir demanded that Guru Arjan Dev Sahib, one of ten Sikh Gurus who pioneered Sikhism, convert to Islam.

Sahib refused the demand from Jahangir.

In response, Jahangir had Sahib tortured. Jahangir was made to sit on burning hot plates while hot sand was poured all over his body for five days. On the last day, it is written that Dev was taken to the River Ravi and was never seen or heard from again.

It is for this martyrdom of Sahib that June 16 is observed in India as a day to commemorate and celebrate the life of Sahib, who sacrificed his life for the Sikh people.

The Stroller found at bestplaces.net that nearly 54% of people in Martinsville identify as being religious. Most of us are Baptists, followed by Methodists, Pentecostal, Catholic, Presbyterian, Lutheran and Episcopalian. Nearly half of us simply identify as being of the Christian faith.

Our first amendment to the U.S. Constitution says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

How wonderful is that!

On this day, you may not feel compelled to recognize the devout Sikh Sahib, but regardless of your religion, if you are religious you have reason to celebrate the protection and freedom afforded by the United States.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Richard Nixon was the U.S. President that ended our participation in the Vietnam War.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is a male turkey called?