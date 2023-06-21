TODAY’S WORD is uhuru. Example: Decades of dedicated political action resulted in uhuru for the newly founded country.

TUESDAY’S WORD was haplotype meaning a combination of closely linked DNA sequences on one chromosome that are often inherited together. Example: The Y-chromosome samples from subjects in southern Europe and the Middle East all had the same haplotype, pointing to a common ancestor in ancient Africa.

Summer is here!

Today is the first day of summer and it’s going to be a busy one as indicated by a survey from Deloitte, where 46% say they plan a summer trip, up from 41% last year. And where are most people going? A survey from Vacasa says 57% are heading to the beach.

Favorite beach

The Stroller did an online survey last week asking about your favorite beach and boy did we get lots of responses.

The most popular state to visit the beach is by far North Carolina with 38 people naming a favorite beach in the Tarheel state. South Carolina was next with 21, followed by Florida with 9 and Virginia with 3. Other states included Maryland, Texas, Georgia, Connecticut and Hawaii.

The most popular beach with 10 votes was Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, followed by Oak Island, North Carolina with 8. Atlantic Beach in North Carolina received 4 votes and Carolina Beach, Hilton Head, Surfside Beach, Topsail and Wrightsville Beach all received three votes.

Cherry Grove, Figure Eight Island, Kure Beach, Sanibel Island in Florida, Virginia Beach, Isle of Palms, Outer Banks and Hatteras Island all received two votes.

“We love Kure Beach when we go as a big family,” said Julie Moore. “It’s so easy to entertain all ages at affordable prices; walking distance to the beach and just about any accommodations as well.”

Said Doris Overby: “We live part time at Surfside and it is a clean and mostly noise-free beach except during bike week.”

Closest beach

The closest public beach with coastal waters, as the crow flies, to Martinsville is Beaufort, North Carolina at 178.55 miles away, according to distantias.com. Atlantic Beach is the first you come to and Emerald Isle is not too far down the road. On a bit further and you’ll come to North Topsail Beach, followed by Surf City and then Topsail Beach.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina received nine votes but this island strand is 175 miles long and it wouldn’t be fair to lump the votes altogether.

Whatever your beach flavor is, there are plenty within a day’s drive from here, so when you head out be safe and have fun.

Quote of the day

“A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawnmower is broken.” — James Dent

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Autophobia is the fear of being alone.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The film “Saving Private Ryan” takes place during which notable event of World War II?