Supporting local business: Internship got Keller-Bonacci started with Chamber

Kimberly Keller-Bonacci didn’t know that she would be working in the field she is now when she got her degree from Ferrum College, but with an internship, she found work that she loves to do.

Keller-Bonacci grew up in Franklin County but was often in Martinsville and Henry County for things like doctor appointments or shopping. She has a golden retriever named Gus that she loves playing with and taking pictures of.

One of her hobbies is photography, and the main subject of her pictures is her dog, Gus. She just wrapped up taking some Christmas pictures of him for the holidays. She also likes to quilt.

She started quilting in 2019 when she made a baby quilt for one of her friends. Her mother, Cindy Keller, taught her how to use her sewing machine, but when she got her own, she had to learn how to figure things out on a new machine.

Keller-Bonacci also enjoys baking and is currently on a cookie kick. She loves exploring “cute downtowns” where she sometimes picks up inspiration for ideas to bring back to Martinsville and Henry County.

While visiting her husband Nathan Bonacci’s family in upstate New York, she got inspiration from their directory and then brought that idea back to uptown Martinsville.

In 2015 while she was attending Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC), Keller-Bonacci applied for an internship at the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce through New College Institute.

After she completed the three-month internship, she stayed on and worked part-time while she completed her associate’s degree in applied science and general studies from P&HCC and her bachelor’s degree in environmental and minor in business from Ferrum College.

Once upon a time, Keller-Bonacci said she had pictured herself moving to the coast to work in a job that revolved around working with sea life, from advocating to working at a sea turtle rehabilitation center. “It changed quite a bit,” she chuckled.

She said that business as her minor began as just her backup option, but when she started working hands-on with the businesses in Martinsville and Henry County she realized her passion for working in the field.

Once she graduated, she came on full-time at the Chamber doing administrative tasks. After a while, she transferred to more of the C-PEG (Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth) side of the Chamber, which includes being responsible for the Uptown Farmer’s Market, the West Piedmont Development Center and other uptown associated tasks.

In her full-time position, Keller-Bonacci is the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager. Her job sees her working with uptown merchants and restaurants to “support them in the best way that we can,” she said, whether it’s with events, promotions or other support lines.

“We’re there to be their guide to try and revitalize the uptown district,” she added.

C-PEG works hand-in-hand with the Chamber, but while the Chamber runs more on the lines of membership and supporting members while serving as a networking organization, C-PEG runs more on the business assistance and economic development side of things.

C-PEG is also over Martinsville Uptown and the Start-up and Grow MHC programs. “It’s fun, it’s always something different,” Keller-Bonacci said. “Never a chance to get bored.”

“I like working with everyone that we get to meet,” she added. “I think it’s really cool that we get to see people that do so many different things … but I’d have to say my favorite part of this position is probably dealing with the farmer’s market.”