The Lyfords are making themselves at home on Meadowview

Kara and Joshua Lyford may still be getting used to their new house on Meadowview, but there’s no doubt their 9-year-old, energetic dog Cricket has made herself right at home.

The upstairs of the Lyfords house has yet to be fully put together, since the Lyfords just moved in, waiting for some ordered items to arrive and working on the house one room at a time, but it features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Kara Lyford has been living in the area since 1998 when she moved from Goldsboro, North Carolina, with her family when her father, Larry Winikur, got a job offer from the Martinsville Memorial Hospital. Joshua Lyford moved here from upstate New York in 1999 to get out of the cold.

Joshua Lyford briefly attended Ferrum College and has been driving tractor trailers for around 20 years, and Kara Lyford is a case manager for Piedmont Community Services.

The newlyweds married on Aug. 27. When they met, both were living at the Stratford Square Apartments on East Church Street. They began talking in 2020 when they would walk Joshua Lyford’s dog Cricket together and haven’t looked back since.

The couple found the house mainly because Kara Lyford is a self-proclaimed “Zillow addict” and spent a good amount of time looking for a place to move when they knew they were outgrowing their apartment.

They were sold on the two-car garage which would accommodate Joshua Lyford’s motorcycle, and one day when they were driving by houses they were interested in, they passed by when Southern Virginia Properties real estate agent Birgit Delaidatti pulled into the driveway at the same time.

They asked to see the house and were given a tour that day. Just a few days later, after both of their mothers had seen the house, the two had given the seller an offer around late July. They were happy with the location and roominess of the house, the yard, the view of the mountains, the two fireplaces and curb appeal.

“Oh, yeah. Endlessly,” Joshua Lyford said after being asked if they looked at other properties. “That’s all we did for a long time.” They looked at houses in Collinsville, Bassett, Axton and in pretty much all communities in the area.

The house was move-in ready when they bought it, and the Lyfords said that the only major plan they have down the line is to paint some walls and take the carpet out of the dining room to put in hardwood flooring.

It was built in 1975 and was sold to the Lyfords by James and Diane Enniss. It is a two-story colonial-style house with a red brick exterior, nine windows along the front and four white columns that span both floors of the house.

At the entry, there is a staircase to the second floor which holds four bedrooms, including one master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and a bathroom, and then an additional bathroom as well.

Back to the first floor, there is a large living room to the right that has a fireplace, multiple windows that let in natural lighting, gray-blue and white painted walls and a cream-colored carpet. The room is large and is filled with plenty of seating for guests and the room flows into a kitchen dining area with another fireplace.

This room is connected to the kitchen, and the Lyfords said they plan to eventually consider putting an island into their currently open concept kitchen area. The kitchen has a door to the back yard, a large space for Cricket to play, to the garage and into the formal dining room with an entrance back to the front door and a nook with a half-bath.

The backyard is a big span of grass with trees sporadically growing throughout, and the Lyfords said that they eventually plan to put in some sort of deck or outside seating and gathering area.

“It has that classic kind of feel,” Joshua Lyford said. “Something you don’t really see any more with the more open concept” plans of modern houses.

The Lyfords also love their new neighbors. One of them is even a former teacher of Kara Lyford’s from Martinsville High School, another had gone to school with her, a third that is a teacher from the city school system and a fourth that was once her history teacher.

The couple has bought a few pieces of furniture but have mainly filled the house with furniture from their apartment and from furniture they had in storage from when they moved into the same apartment. Kara Lyford said she loves shopping for home décor at Marshalls.