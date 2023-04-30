Monica Hatchett has changed institutions, but she will still take part in sharing the stories of students in Martinsville and Henry County.

Hatchett is the daughter of Henry County Supervisor Jim Adams and Teresa Adams. She and her husband, Robert Hatchett, have a daughter, Anna Hatchett, and a son, Williams Hatchett who is married to Selena Hatchett.

She also has a dog names Archie and, through her kids, three “granddogs.”

The Henry County graduated from Bassett High School in 1993, then earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Roanoke College. She chose English because she loved English while in school, she said.

“I had some really great English teachers at Bassett, and I just loved reading and writing,” she said. Afterwards, she became a teacher.

“I did not intend to become a teacher. I loved the publication side of things,” she added. But, when she had young children she knew that teacher would be a good job to have. She began teaching in Goochland County in 1997.

She moved back to Henry County to teach English at Drewry Mason Middle School, in Martinsville City Public Schools, at the Piedmont Governor’s School in Danville for around 10 years and then came back to teach at Bassett High School before she became the director of communications for HCPS in 2014.

“That’s what I always wanted to do,” she said about the communications position. “That behind the scenes, helping make sure that people understood the story, the great things that are happening.”

While teaching she got her master’s degree in writing and rhetoric from Virginia Commonwealth University.

For her master’s degree one of the things she studied was the content of speeches, such as the words used, but also how the speaker presented themselves with body language and tone of voice. This became particularly useful when she began working in communications and public relations.

At the beginning of April, Hatchett left HCPS and started a new position as director of public relations and marketing at Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC).

“I get to tell the great things that happen here on campus, make sure people are aware of the awesome opportunities that are available to them,” Hatchett said. “Making the idea of college or workforce development one of those things that people think about more often and see as more accessible to them is important to me.”

Currently, Hatchett is still in the onboarding process of her new position but once that is over her days will be full of photographing and promoting major events at the college, creating and sharing press releases, coordinating with members of the media and making sure students are aware of things happening around campus, just to name a few aspects of her role.

“Everybody has just been so, so kind and you can feel the joy that surrounds this campus and that’s part of this campus,” Hatchett said. “It’s so exciting to become part of that.”

And as a bonus, Hatchett’s position at the college is sentimental to her because she is now working at the same school that her parents met at when they were students there.

When she’s not working she loves to travel, especially if she’s going somewhere to see a Broadway show. Her family takes a trip to Disney World almost every year and often travel around to see shows in different places.

Her favorite show she’s ever seen is “Hamilton. She has seen it in person twice and has watched the movie many times. In her office is a collection of “Hamilton” bobble head Funko Pop figures on a shelf in her office.

“I’ve seen tons of shows, tons … But the one that impacted me the most sitting in the theater … Hamilton was overwhelming in person,” she said.